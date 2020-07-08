Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Anthem
Find more places like 40925 N Parker Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
40925 N Parker Court
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:27 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
40925 N Parker Court
40925 North Parker Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anthem
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
40925 North Parker Court, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Well maintained 3 bedroom Centex model on corner lot in cul-de-sac, for $1550 p/month. Home comes with Stainless Steel Appliances (incl. refrigerator) and ceiling fans.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 40925 N Parker Court have any available units?
40925 N Parker Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anthem, AZ
.
What amenities does 40925 N Parker Court have?
Some of 40925 N Parker Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 40925 N Parker Court currently offering any rent specials?
40925 N Parker Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40925 N Parker Court pet-friendly?
No, 40925 N Parker Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anthem
.
Does 40925 N Parker Court offer parking?
No, 40925 N Parker Court does not offer parking.
Does 40925 N Parker Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40925 N Parker Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40925 N Parker Court have a pool?
No, 40925 N Parker Court does not have a pool.
Does 40925 N Parker Court have accessible units?
No, 40925 N Parker Court does not have accessible units.
Does 40925 N Parker Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40925 N Parker Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 40925 N Parker Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 40925 N Parker Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ 85086
Similar Pages
Anthem 1 Bedrooms
Anthem 2 Bedrooms
Anthem Apartments with Balcony
Anthem Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Anthem Dog Friendly Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZ
Carefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZ
El Mirage, AZ
Paradise Valley, AZ
New River, AZ
Gold Canyon, AZ
Cave Creek, AZ
Sun Lakes, AZ
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Yavapai College