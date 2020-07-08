All apartments in Anthem
40925 N Parker Court

40925 North Parker Court · No Longer Available
Location

40925 North Parker Court, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Well maintained 3 bedroom Centex model on corner lot in cul-de-sac, for $1550 p/month. Home comes with Stainless Steel Appliances (incl. refrigerator) and ceiling fans.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40925 N Parker Court have any available units?
40925 N Parker Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 40925 N Parker Court have?
Some of 40925 N Parker Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40925 N Parker Court currently offering any rent specials?
40925 N Parker Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40925 N Parker Court pet-friendly?
No, 40925 N Parker Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 40925 N Parker Court offer parking?
No, 40925 N Parker Court does not offer parking.
Does 40925 N Parker Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40925 N Parker Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40925 N Parker Court have a pool?
No, 40925 N Parker Court does not have a pool.
Does 40925 N Parker Court have accessible units?
No, 40925 N Parker Court does not have accessible units.
Does 40925 N Parker Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40925 N Parker Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 40925 N Parker Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 40925 N Parker Court does not have units with air conditioning.

