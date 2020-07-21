All apartments in Anthem
Find more places like 40511 N HAWK RIDGE Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
40511 N HAWK RIDGE Trail
Last updated September 29 2019 at 2:55 AM

40511 N HAWK RIDGE Trail

40511 North Hawk Ridge Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anthem
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

40511 North Hawk Ridge Trail, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Anthem Country Club single level home in the gated community. All 3 bedrooms with private bathrooms, 1 office/den with doors. Split master bedroom with walk-in shower and separate tub, Separate family room, living room, dining room. Kitchen has granite counters, lots of upgraded cabinets. Refrigerator provided. Anthem Community pool & amenities. Tenant responsible to pay for HOA transfer membership/fees to use Community Center or Civic Building and any Country Club golf or social membership. See anthem website for details. 12 month minimum lease. Deposit due at lease signing. Tenant pays one-time $200 administrative fee to Realty Executives and $20/month administrative fee to Realty Executives. Tenant must carry renters insurance/liability insurance with approved dog.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40511 N HAWK RIDGE Trail have any available units?
40511 N HAWK RIDGE Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 40511 N HAWK RIDGE Trail have?
Some of 40511 N HAWK RIDGE Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40511 N HAWK RIDGE Trail currently offering any rent specials?
40511 N HAWK RIDGE Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40511 N HAWK RIDGE Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 40511 N HAWK RIDGE Trail is pet friendly.
Does 40511 N HAWK RIDGE Trail offer parking?
Yes, 40511 N HAWK RIDGE Trail offers parking.
Does 40511 N HAWK RIDGE Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40511 N HAWK RIDGE Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40511 N HAWK RIDGE Trail have a pool?
Yes, 40511 N HAWK RIDGE Trail has a pool.
Does 40511 N HAWK RIDGE Trail have accessible units?
No, 40511 N HAWK RIDGE Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 40511 N HAWK RIDGE Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40511 N HAWK RIDGE Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 40511 N HAWK RIDGE Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 40511 N HAWK RIDGE Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ 85086

Similar Pages

Anthem 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAnthem 2 Bedroom Apartments
Anthem 3 Bedroom ApartmentsAnthem Apartments with Garages
Anthem Apartments with PoolsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZBuckeye, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College