40314 N BELL MEADOW Trail

Anthem Country Club 3 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished Vacation Style Home overlooking 6th hole of Ironwood Golf Course. 100% completely furnished with all living area furniture, 4 TVs, appliances, washer & dryer, cookware, dishes, bath towels, linens, comforters, pillows, bath robes, etc. Fabulous backyard with luxurious pool, heated spa, water feature and travertine tiled patio with infrared heater. Cook burgers & steaks on gas BBQ Grill. Sit around Fire Pit to watch Glorious Sunsets and Mountain Views. Gas Fireplace in Family Room and hardwood & tile floors throughout. Cox Internet WiFi Service with WiFi Enabled TVs in all bedrooms and Family Room. Upscale Stainless Appliances and New Washer & Dryer in Laundry Room. Minimum 1 Month Lease and 3 - 6 Month Lease. . .$2500 Low Season June - Oct. . .$3500 High Season Nov May. . .Owner pays Cox Internet WiFi + Trash + Utilities. $350 cap on monthly utilities: water, gas and electricity. . .No Smokers. . .No Vaping. . .No Pets.