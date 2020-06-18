All apartments in Anthem
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:06 AM

40314 N BELL MEADOW Trail

40314 North Bell Meadow Trail · (602) 677-4130
Location

40314 North Bell Meadow Trail, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1264 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Anthem Country Club 3 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished Vacation Style Home overlooking 6th hole of Ironwood Golf Course. 100% completely furnished with all living area furniture, 4 TVs, appliances, washer & dryer, cookware, dishes, bath towels, linens, comforters, pillows, bath robes, etc. Fabulous backyard with luxurious pool, heated spa, water feature and travertine tiled patio with infrared heater. Cook burgers & steaks on gas BBQ Grill. Sit around Fire Pit to watch Glorious Sunsets and Mountain Views. Gas Fireplace in Family Room and hardwood & tile floors throughout. Cox Internet WiFi Service with WiFi Enabled TVs in all bedrooms and Family Room. Upscale Stainless Appliances and New Washer & Dryer in Laundry Room. Minimum 1 Month Lease and 3 - 6 Month Lease. . .$2500 Low Season June - Oct. . .$3500 High Season Nov May. . .Owner pays Cox Internet WiFi + Trash + Utilities. $350 cap on monthly utilities: water, gas and electricity. . .No Smokers. . .No Vaping. . .No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40314 N BELL MEADOW Trail have any available units?
40314 N BELL MEADOW Trail has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 40314 N BELL MEADOW Trail have?
Some of 40314 N BELL MEADOW Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40314 N BELL MEADOW Trail currently offering any rent specials?
40314 N BELL MEADOW Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40314 N BELL MEADOW Trail pet-friendly?
No, 40314 N BELL MEADOW Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 40314 N BELL MEADOW Trail offer parking?
Yes, 40314 N BELL MEADOW Trail does offer parking.
Does 40314 N BELL MEADOW Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40314 N BELL MEADOW Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40314 N BELL MEADOW Trail have a pool?
Yes, 40314 N BELL MEADOW Trail has a pool.
Does 40314 N BELL MEADOW Trail have accessible units?
No, 40314 N BELL MEADOW Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 40314 N BELL MEADOW Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40314 N BELL MEADOW Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 40314 N BELL MEADOW Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 40314 N BELL MEADOW Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
