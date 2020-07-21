Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Anthem
Find more places like 40228 N PATRIOT Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
40228 N PATRIOT Way
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
40228 N PATRIOT Way
40228 North Patriot Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anthem
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
40228 North Patriot Way, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOMEWITH 2 CAR GARAGE. CUSTOM PAINT, NEWCARPET AND TILE!! READY TO MOVE IN.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 40228 N PATRIOT Way have any available units?
40228 N PATRIOT Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anthem, AZ
.
What amenities does 40228 N PATRIOT Way have?
Some of 40228 N PATRIOT Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 40228 N PATRIOT Way currently offering any rent specials?
40228 N PATRIOT Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40228 N PATRIOT Way pet-friendly?
No, 40228 N PATRIOT Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anthem
.
Does 40228 N PATRIOT Way offer parking?
Yes, 40228 N PATRIOT Way offers parking.
Does 40228 N PATRIOT Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40228 N PATRIOT Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40228 N PATRIOT Way have a pool?
No, 40228 N PATRIOT Way does not have a pool.
Does 40228 N PATRIOT Way have accessible units?
No, 40228 N PATRIOT Way does not have accessible units.
Does 40228 N PATRIOT Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40228 N PATRIOT Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 40228 N PATRIOT Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 40228 N PATRIOT Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ 85086
Similar Pages
Anthem 1 Bedroom Apartments
Anthem 2 Bedroom Apartments
Anthem 3 Bedroom Apartments
Anthem Apartments with Garages
Anthem Apartments with Pools
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZ
Buckeye, AZ
Sun City West, AZ
Sun Lakes, AZ
Cave Creek, AZ
Paradise Valley, AZ
Carefree, AZ
El Mirage, AZ
Gold Canyon, AZ
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Yavapai College