All apartments in Anthem
Find more places like 40228 N PATRIOT Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
40228 N PATRIOT Way
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM

40228 N PATRIOT Way

40228 North Patriot Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anthem
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

40228 North Patriot Way, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOMEWITH 2 CAR GARAGE. CUSTOM PAINT, NEWCARPET AND TILE!! READY TO MOVE IN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40228 N PATRIOT Way have any available units?
40228 N PATRIOT Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 40228 N PATRIOT Way have?
Some of 40228 N PATRIOT Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40228 N PATRIOT Way currently offering any rent specials?
40228 N PATRIOT Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40228 N PATRIOT Way pet-friendly?
No, 40228 N PATRIOT Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 40228 N PATRIOT Way offer parking?
Yes, 40228 N PATRIOT Way offers parking.
Does 40228 N PATRIOT Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40228 N PATRIOT Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40228 N PATRIOT Way have a pool?
No, 40228 N PATRIOT Way does not have a pool.
Does 40228 N PATRIOT Way have accessible units?
No, 40228 N PATRIOT Way does not have accessible units.
Does 40228 N PATRIOT Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40228 N PATRIOT Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 40228 N PATRIOT Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 40228 N PATRIOT Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ 85086

Similar Pages

Anthem 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAnthem 2 Bedroom Apartments
Anthem 3 Bedroom ApartmentsAnthem Apartments with Garages
Anthem Apartments with PoolsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZBuckeye, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College