Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

40030 N PANTHER CREEK Court

40030 North Panther Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

40030 North Panther Creek Court, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Beautiful, private single level home on a large, pie-shaped lot with large backyard, in a desirable cul-de-sac with extra space between the houses, and no neighbors behind. Easy to maintain desert landscaping front and back yard on a timer drip system.Open, split floor-plan with large great room, 20-inch neutral tile everywhere with carpet in the bedrooms. Stainless appliances in kitchen, breakfast bar. Ceiling fans and plantation shutters throughout. Large main suite with walk-in closet, double sinks in the bathroom.Enjoy all of the amenities the Anthem Community has to offer. Tenant to pay transfer fee for use of Anthem Community Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40030 N PANTHER CREEK Court have any available units?
40030 N PANTHER CREEK Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 40030 N PANTHER CREEK Court have?
Some of 40030 N PANTHER CREEK Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40030 N PANTHER CREEK Court currently offering any rent specials?
40030 N PANTHER CREEK Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40030 N PANTHER CREEK Court pet-friendly?
No, 40030 N PANTHER CREEK Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 40030 N PANTHER CREEK Court offer parking?
Yes, 40030 N PANTHER CREEK Court offers parking.
Does 40030 N PANTHER CREEK Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40030 N PANTHER CREEK Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40030 N PANTHER CREEK Court have a pool?
No, 40030 N PANTHER CREEK Court does not have a pool.
Does 40030 N PANTHER CREEK Court have accessible units?
No, 40030 N PANTHER CREEK Court does not have accessible units.
Does 40030 N PANTHER CREEK Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40030 N PANTHER CREEK Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 40030 N PANTHER CREEK Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 40030 N PANTHER CREEK Court does not have units with air conditioning.

