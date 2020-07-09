40030 N PANTHER CREEK Court

Amenities

Beautiful, private single level home on a large, pie-shaped lot with large backyard, in a desirable cul-de-sac with extra space between the houses, and no neighbors behind. Easy to maintain desert landscaping front and back yard on a timer drip system.Open, split floor-plan with large great room, 20-inch neutral tile everywhere with carpet in the bedrooms. Stainless appliances in kitchen, breakfast bar. Ceiling fans and plantation shutters throughout. Large main suite with walk-in closet, double sinks in the bathroom.Enjoy all of the amenities the Anthem Community has to offer. Tenant to pay transfer fee for use of Anthem Community Center.