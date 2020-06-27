39809 N BELL MEADOW Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit

Beautiful 5 bedroom, two-story home situated in Anthem! Upon entering you are greeted with soaring ceilings with soothing color tones, and an open and airy layout. Great room off the kitchen allowing for ample entertaining space. Oak cabinetry with white appliances and an eat-in kitchen. Generously sized master on the first floor with full en-suite. Upstairs are guest bedrooms and bath. Enjoy your outdoor space with friends and family on the extended patio around the fire pit. Available today!