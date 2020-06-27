All apartments in Anthem
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:54 PM

39809 N BELL MEADOW Trail

39809 N Bell Meadow Trl · No Longer Available
Location

39809 N Bell Meadow Trl, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fire pit
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
Beautiful 5 bedroom, two-story home situated in Anthem! Upon entering you are greeted with soaring ceilings with soothing color tones, and an open and airy layout. Great room off the kitchen allowing for ample entertaining space. Oak cabinetry with white appliances and an eat-in kitchen. Generously sized master on the first floor with full en-suite. Upstairs are guest bedrooms and bath. Enjoy your outdoor space with friends and family on the extended patio around the fire pit. Available today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39809 N BELL MEADOW Trail have any available units?
39809 N BELL MEADOW Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 39809 N BELL MEADOW Trail have?
Some of 39809 N BELL MEADOW Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39809 N BELL MEADOW Trail currently offering any rent specials?
39809 N BELL MEADOW Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39809 N BELL MEADOW Trail pet-friendly?
No, 39809 N BELL MEADOW Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 39809 N BELL MEADOW Trail offer parking?
No, 39809 N BELL MEADOW Trail does not offer parking.
Does 39809 N BELL MEADOW Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39809 N BELL MEADOW Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39809 N BELL MEADOW Trail have a pool?
No, 39809 N BELL MEADOW Trail does not have a pool.
Does 39809 N BELL MEADOW Trail have accessible units?
No, 39809 N BELL MEADOW Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 39809 N BELL MEADOW Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39809 N BELL MEADOW Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 39809 N BELL MEADOW Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 39809 N BELL MEADOW Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
