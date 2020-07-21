All apartments in Anthem
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
39714 N Belfair Way
39714 N Belfair Way

39714 North Belfair Way · No Longer Available
Location

39714 North Belfair Way, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Very popular ''Majesty'' model in Anthem Parkside - single-story house with 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2-car garage + separate 1-car garage. Both garages have openers & keypads; 2-car garage has built-in cabinets. Floor tile is in kitchen, breakfast nook, baths, high traffic areas, and laundry room. Newer quality carpet/pad in living/dining, family room, & bedrooms. Two-tone interior wall paint. Large kitchen features island & nice appliances, including refrigerator, range, microwave, & dishwasher. Large laundry room with washer & dryer. Landscaped front yard with courtyard with gate. Backyard has covered patio with access from Family Room & Master Bedroom. Anthem is an Award-Winning, Master Planned, Resort-like community with schools (K-12), shopping centers, restaurants, offices, more. This Anthem home is located within Maricopa County adjacent to the city of Phoenix. Anthem Community amenities, include: Water Park, Diving Pool, Tot Pool, Skate Park, Kids' Train, Playgrounds, Picnic/BBQ areas, Catch & Release Fishing, Baseball Fields, Volleyball, In-line Hockey, Tennis Courts, Pickleball Courts, Indoor Basketball Court, Gym, Rocking Climbing Wall, Walking Trails, Dog Park (under construction), and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39714 N Belfair Way have any available units?
39714 N Belfair Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 39714 N Belfair Way have?
Some of 39714 N Belfair Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39714 N Belfair Way currently offering any rent specials?
39714 N Belfair Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39714 N Belfair Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 39714 N Belfair Way is pet friendly.
Does 39714 N Belfair Way offer parking?
Yes, 39714 N Belfair Way offers parking.
Does 39714 N Belfair Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39714 N Belfair Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39714 N Belfair Way have a pool?
Yes, 39714 N Belfair Way has a pool.
Does 39714 N Belfair Way have accessible units?
No, 39714 N Belfair Way does not have accessible units.
Does 39714 N Belfair Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39714 N Belfair Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 39714 N Belfair Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 39714 N Belfair Way does not have units with air conditioning.
