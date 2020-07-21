39714 N Belfair Way

Amenities

Very popular ''Majesty'' model in Anthem Parkside - single-story house with 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2-car garage + separate 1-car garage. Both garages have openers & keypads; 2-car garage has built-in cabinets. Floor tile is in kitchen, breakfast nook, baths, high traffic areas, and laundry room. Newer quality carpet/pad in living/dining, family room, & bedrooms. Two-tone interior wall paint. Large kitchen features island & nice appliances, including refrigerator, range, microwave, & dishwasher. Large laundry room with washer & dryer. Landscaped front yard with courtyard with gate. Backyard has covered patio with access from Family Room & Master Bedroom. Anthem is an Award-Winning, Master Planned, Resort-like community with schools (K-12), shopping centers, restaurants, offices, more. This Anthem home is located within Maricopa County adjacent to the city of Phoenix. Anthem Community amenities, include: Water Park, Diving Pool, Tot Pool, Skate Park, Kids' Train, Playgrounds, Picnic/BBQ areas, Catch & Release Fishing, Baseball Fields, Volleyball, In-line Hockey, Tennis Courts, Pickleball Courts, Indoor Basketball Court, Gym, Rocking Climbing Wall, Walking Trails, Dog Park (under construction), and more!