39704 N PRAIRIE Lane

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

SINGLE STORY FOUR BEDROOM HOME!! This home is perfectly located in Anthem with 4 large bedrooms and 2 full baths!New Carpet and Fresh Paint!! Tile in all the right places!!Beautiful kitchen with black granite counter-tops. Spacious living area! Large landscaped backyard. Come enjoy everything the ANTHEM Community has to offer. (information deemed reliable but not guaranteed). No pets except registered Service Animal