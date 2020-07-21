All apartments in Anthem
Find more places like 39704 N PRAIRIE Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
39704 N PRAIRIE Lane
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:15 AM

39704 N PRAIRIE Lane

39704 North Prairie Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anthem
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

39704 North Prairie Lane, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
SINGLE STORY FOUR BEDROOM HOME!! This home is perfectly located in Anthem with 4 large bedrooms and 2 full baths!New Carpet and Fresh Paint!! Tile in all the right places!!Beautiful kitchen with black granite counter-tops. Spacious living area! Large landscaped backyard. Come enjoy everything the ANTHEM Community has to offer. (information deemed reliable but not guaranteed). No pets except registered Service Animal

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39704 N PRAIRIE Lane have any available units?
39704 N PRAIRIE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 39704 N PRAIRIE Lane have?
Some of 39704 N PRAIRIE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39704 N PRAIRIE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
39704 N PRAIRIE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39704 N PRAIRIE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 39704 N PRAIRIE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 39704 N PRAIRIE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 39704 N PRAIRIE Lane offers parking.
Does 39704 N PRAIRIE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39704 N PRAIRIE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39704 N PRAIRIE Lane have a pool?
No, 39704 N PRAIRIE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 39704 N PRAIRIE Lane have accessible units?
No, 39704 N PRAIRIE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 39704 N PRAIRIE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39704 N PRAIRIE Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 39704 N PRAIRIE Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 39704 N PRAIRIE Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Move Cross Country
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ 85086

Similar Pages

Anthem 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAnthem 2 Bedroom Apartments
Anthem 3 Bedroom ApartmentsAnthem Apartments with Garages
Anthem Apartments with PoolsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZBuckeye, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College