SINGLE STORY FOUR BEDROOM HOME!! This home is perfectly located in Anthem with 4 large bedrooms and 2 full baths!New Carpet and Fresh Paint!! Tile in all the right places!!Beautiful kitchen with black granite counter-tops. Spacious living area! Large landscaped backyard. Come enjoy everything the ANTHEM Community has to offer. (information deemed reliable but not guaranteed). No pets except registered Service Animal
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 39704 N PRAIRIE Lane have any available units?
39704 N PRAIRIE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 39704 N PRAIRIE Lane have?
Some of 39704 N PRAIRIE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39704 N PRAIRIE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
39704 N PRAIRIE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.