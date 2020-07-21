39524 N Pinion Hills Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom /w OFFICE and an extra bonus computer niche area at top of the stairway. Stone flooring throughout family & living room. Master bedroom and office have classic almond colored hardwood floors that flow upstairs, throughout stairway, & all 3 remaining upstairs bedrooms. Exquisite granite kitchen counter tops sprinkled with gold flecks. Elegant granite counter tops encompass all the bathrooms throughout the home. Sophisticated Venetian paint in bathroom and wall niches. Big back yard to enjoy with lots of privacy - no 2-story neighbors looking into your yard. Walking distance to schools, community park, Anthem water park, and the phenomenal community center to enjoy! Close to Freeways, shopping & restaurants.