Anthem, AZ
39524 N Pinion Hills Court
Last updated August 5 2019 at 3:04 AM

39524 N Pinion Hills Court

39524 North Pinion Hills Court · No Longer Available
Location

39524 North Pinion Hills Court, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom /w OFFICE and an extra bonus computer niche area at top of the stairway. Stone flooring throughout family & living room. Master bedroom and office have classic almond colored hardwood floors that flow upstairs, throughout stairway, & all 3 remaining upstairs bedrooms. Exquisite granite kitchen counter tops sprinkled with gold flecks. Elegant granite counter tops encompass all the bathrooms throughout the home. Sophisticated Venetian paint in bathroom and wall niches. Big back yard to enjoy with lots of privacy - no 2-story neighbors looking into your yard. Walking distance to schools, community park, Anthem water park, and the phenomenal community center to enjoy! Close to Freeways, shopping & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39524 N Pinion Hills Court have any available units?
39524 N Pinion Hills Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 39524 N Pinion Hills Court have?
Some of 39524 N Pinion Hills Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39524 N Pinion Hills Court currently offering any rent specials?
39524 N Pinion Hills Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39524 N Pinion Hills Court pet-friendly?
No, 39524 N Pinion Hills Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 39524 N Pinion Hills Court offer parking?
Yes, 39524 N Pinion Hills Court offers parking.
Does 39524 N Pinion Hills Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39524 N Pinion Hills Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39524 N Pinion Hills Court have a pool?
No, 39524 N Pinion Hills Court does not have a pool.
Does 39524 N Pinion Hills Court have accessible units?
No, 39524 N Pinion Hills Court does not have accessible units.
Does 39524 N Pinion Hills Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39524 N Pinion Hills Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 39524 N Pinion Hills Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 39524 N Pinion Hills Court does not have units with air conditioning.
