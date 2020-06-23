All apartments in Anthem
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
38907 North Red Tail Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

38907 North Red Tail Lane

38907 North Red Tail Lane · No Longer Available
Location

38907 North Red Tail Lane, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available TODAY! Beautiful two-story 4 bedroom with 3 baths in Anthem. It is ideal for families and great for entertaining! Gorgeous curb appeal begins with fabulous landscaping, welcoming front porch, and stone columns. Upon entry into the home, you will be greeted by 20 ft soaring ceilings and plenty of natural light from the formal living and dining room windows. Large kitchen with island and breakfast bar, gorgeous cabinets, granite counters, and new Stainless-Steel Samsung smart appliances. Vaulted ceilings, upgraded carpet and tile, shutters throughout and custom brick accents and paint are a few features. This floor plan has a family room, eat-in kitchen with island and bar, office with built-ins and upstairs loft which gives the home an open, spacious feeling with plenty of room for everyone! You will never want to leave the resort-like backyard with no neighbors behind! The patio leads to the beautiful pool and lush green grass, mature trees and flowering plants. From the front yard and back yard there are amazing mountain views for you to enjoy. Brand new SOLAR PANELS that will save HUNDREDS of dollars per month on utility costs. The lease includes full access to all of the fabulous Anthem community parks, community center and year-round events and activities! Inquire today, this beauty will not last long!

Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (NO CATS/ ONE DOG UNDER 25 LBS)

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38907 North Red Tail Lane have any available units?
38907 North Red Tail Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 38907 North Red Tail Lane have?
Some of 38907 North Red Tail Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38907 North Red Tail Lane currently offering any rent specials?
38907 North Red Tail Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38907 North Red Tail Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 38907 North Red Tail Lane is pet friendly.
Does 38907 North Red Tail Lane offer parking?
No, 38907 North Red Tail Lane does not offer parking.
Does 38907 North Red Tail Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38907 North Red Tail Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38907 North Red Tail Lane have a pool?
Yes, 38907 North Red Tail Lane has a pool.
Does 38907 North Red Tail Lane have accessible units?
No, 38907 North Red Tail Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 38907 North Red Tail Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 38907 North Red Tail Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38907 North Red Tail Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 38907 North Red Tail Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
