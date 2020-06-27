All apartments in Anthem
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:44 AM

3811 W Ashton Dr

3811 West Ashton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3811 West Ashton Drive, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Situated on a large corner lot, this 4 BR single level is ready for you. Bright, open living room, nice kitchen with island and lots of cabinet space. Large master suite with double sinks & walk-in closet. Jack & Jill bath shares the secondary bedrooms. Full size washer & dyer, 2 car garage & large back yard with covered patio. Enjoy the wonderful amenities at the Anthem Community center. Pets upon approval. Please call Carey Murray, leasing agent for BlackHawk Property Mgmt at 480-516-6864 to arrange for a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3811 W Ashton Dr have any available units?
3811 W Ashton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 3811 W Ashton Dr have?
Some of 3811 W Ashton Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3811 W Ashton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3811 W Ashton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3811 W Ashton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3811 W Ashton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3811 W Ashton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3811 W Ashton Dr offers parking.
Does 3811 W Ashton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3811 W Ashton Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3811 W Ashton Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3811 W Ashton Dr has a pool.
Does 3811 W Ashton Dr have accessible units?
No, 3811 W Ashton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3811 W Ashton Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3811 W Ashton Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3811 W Ashton Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3811 W Ashton Dr has units with air conditioning.
