3811 W Ashton Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

Situated on a large corner lot, this 4 BR single level is ready for you. Bright, open living room, nice kitchen with island and lots of cabinet space. Large master suite with double sinks & walk-in closet. Jack & Jill bath shares the secondary bedrooms. Full size washer & dyer, 2 car garage & large back yard with covered patio. Enjoy the wonderful amenities at the Anthem Community center. Pets upon approval. Please call Carey Murray, leasing agent for BlackHawk Property Mgmt at 480-516-6864 to arrange for a viewing!