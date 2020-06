Amenities

garage pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse pool garage

Amazing 4 Bed 3 Bath 3 Car Garage Single Family Home in Anthem! Community pool!

A must-see, amazing 4 Bed 3 Bath 3 Car Garage Single Family Home in Anthem, including a community center with community pool!



The spacious floor plan provides room to breathe and room to entertain. The home includes a full bed/bath suite on the first level, a spacious master on the upper level, and a generous loft area. Storage space abounds. One look and youll agree this is your new home.