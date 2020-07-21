3740 W Medinah Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

Don't miss out on this beautiful home in the highly sought after Anthem community. Very spacious home with 5 bed, 3 bath, and an upstairs loft area. This home features SOLAR PANELS, which means lower electricity costs for you! Upgrades throughout include: hardwood floors in the master and beautiful travertine tile on main floor, barn doors on office and master closet, beautiful granite counters and stainless steal appliances. As well as a spacious tandem garage for all your storage needs. All upstairs bedrooms have walk in closets for extra storage space. Walking/riding distance from the Anthem Community Park with 2 large playgrounds and splash pad and about a 5 minute drive to the Anthem Outlet Mall. Enjoy all the amenities that Anthem has to offer!