3740 W Medinah Way

Amenities
Don't miss out on this beautiful home in the highly sought after Anthem community. Very spacious home with 5 bed, 3 bath, and an upstairs loft area. This home features SOLAR PANELS, which means lower electricity costs for you! Upgrades throughout include: hardwood floors in the master and beautiful travertine tile on main floor, barn doors on office and master closet, beautiful granite counters and stainless steal appliances. As well as a spacious tandem garage for all your storage needs. All upstairs bedrooms have walk in closets for extra storage space. Walking/riding distance from the Anthem Community Park with 2 large playgrounds and splash pad and about a 5 minute drive to the Anthem Outlet Mall. Enjoy all the amenities that Anthem has to offer!