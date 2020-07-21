All apartments in Anthem
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:09 PM

3740 W Medinah Way

3740 West Medinah Way · No Longer Available
Location

3740 West Medinah Way, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Don't miss out on this beautiful home in the highly sought after Anthem community. Very spacious home with 5 bed, 3 bath, and an upstairs loft area. This home features SOLAR PANELS, which means lower electricity costs for you! Upgrades throughout include: hardwood floors in the master and beautiful travertine tile on main floor, barn doors on office and master closet, beautiful granite counters and stainless steal appliances. As well as a spacious tandem garage for all your storage needs. All upstairs bedrooms have walk in closets for extra storage space. Walking/riding distance from the Anthem Community Park with 2 large playgrounds and splash pad and about a 5 minute drive to the Anthem Outlet Mall. Enjoy all the amenities that Anthem has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3740 W Medinah Way have any available units?
3740 W Medinah Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 3740 W Medinah Way have?
Some of 3740 W Medinah Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3740 W Medinah Way currently offering any rent specials?
3740 W Medinah Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3740 W Medinah Way pet-friendly?
No, 3740 W Medinah Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 3740 W Medinah Way offer parking?
Yes, 3740 W Medinah Way offers parking.
Does 3740 W Medinah Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3740 W Medinah Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3740 W Medinah Way have a pool?
No, 3740 W Medinah Way does not have a pool.
Does 3740 W Medinah Way have accessible units?
No, 3740 W Medinah Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3740 W Medinah Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3740 W Medinah Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3740 W Medinah Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3740 W Medinah Way does not have units with air conditioning.
