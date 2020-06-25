All apartments in Anthem
3641 W AMERIGO Court
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:26 PM

3641 W AMERIGO Court

3641 West Amerigo Court · No Longer Available
Location

3641 West Amerigo Court, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Furnished 4 bedroom, loft, 3 bath vacation rental in Anthem Parkside. Great cul-de-sac location around the corner from Anthem Community Park, shopping and restaurants! New paint and carpet throughout. Backyard includes a built-in BBQ, a sparkling pool with waterfall and synthetic grass. Kitchen features raised panel cabinetry, Silestone countertops, white appliances and smooth top range. Large upstairs loft offers custom paint and desk area. Downstairs bedroom and bath with master suite upstairs. Large bedrooms. Community Center privileges available with a minimum 6-month lease for a $75 transfer fee - paid by tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

