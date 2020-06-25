3641 W AMERIGO Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

Furnished 4 bedroom, loft, 3 bath vacation rental in Anthem Parkside. Great cul-de-sac location around the corner from Anthem Community Park, shopping and restaurants! New paint and carpet throughout. Backyard includes a built-in BBQ, a sparkling pool with waterfall and synthetic grass. Kitchen features raised panel cabinetry, Silestone countertops, white appliances and smooth top range. Large upstairs loft offers custom paint and desk area. Downstairs bedroom and bath with master suite upstairs. Large bedrooms. Community Center privileges available with a minimum 6-month lease for a $75 transfer fee - paid by tenant.