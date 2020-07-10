2348 W Shadow Glen Court

Amenities

FOR RENT - GREAT POOL HOUSE WITH CASITA IN GATED ANTHEM COUNTY CLUB!! Nestled in the Gated, Guarded community of Anthem Country Club this desirable Peregrine model with Casita! The gourmet kitchen includes maple cabinets, granite counters, tumbled Travertine back-splash, Stainless Steel appliances and granite sink. Enclosed den can be used as 4th bedroom Plantation shutters and new sunscreens. Main home has a newer HVAC and New exterior paint 2020. Features great open layout with additional enclosed den. Gorgeous fireplace and tons of upgrades in home! The backyard oasis has a private HEATED pool and spa with beautiful water feature. The Community amenities includes 2 of everything- Championship Golf Courses, Fitness Centers, Tennis Facilities, and more!Rent includes weekly pool service and monthly landscape service.Monthly Rent $2,550.00Security Deposit: $2,550.00Admin Move In Fee: $250.00No Pets