All apartments in Anthem
Find more places like 2348 W Shadow Glen Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
2348 W Shadow Glen Court
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:51 PM

2348 W Shadow Glen Court

2348 West Shadow Glen Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anthem
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2348 West Shadow Glen Court, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
FOR RENT - GREAT POOL HOUSE WITH CASITA IN GATED ANTHEM COUNTY CLUB!! Nestled in the Gated, Guarded community of Anthem Country Club this desirable Peregrine model with Casita! The gourmet kitchen includes maple cabinets, granite counters, tumbled Travertine back-splash, Stainless Steel appliances and granite sink. Enclosed den can be used as 4th bedroom Plantation shutters and new sunscreens. Main home has a newer HVAC and New exterior paint 2020. Features great open layout with additional enclosed den. Gorgeous fireplace and tons of upgrades in home! The backyard oasis has a private HEATED pool and spa with beautiful water feature. The Community amenities includes 2 of everything- Championship Golf Courses, Fitness Centers, Tennis Facilities, and more!Rent includes weekly pool service and monthly landscape service.Monthly Rent $2,550.00Security Deposit: $2,550.00Admin Move In Fee: $250.00No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2348 W Shadow Glen Court have any available units?
2348 W Shadow Glen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 2348 W Shadow Glen Court have?
Some of 2348 W Shadow Glen Court's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2348 W Shadow Glen Court currently offering any rent specials?
2348 W Shadow Glen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2348 W Shadow Glen Court pet-friendly?
No, 2348 W Shadow Glen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 2348 W Shadow Glen Court offer parking?
No, 2348 W Shadow Glen Court does not offer parking.
Does 2348 W Shadow Glen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2348 W Shadow Glen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2348 W Shadow Glen Court have a pool?
Yes, 2348 W Shadow Glen Court has a pool.
Does 2348 W Shadow Glen Court have accessible units?
No, 2348 W Shadow Glen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2348 W Shadow Glen Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2348 W Shadow Glen Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2348 W Shadow Glen Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2348 W Shadow Glen Court has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Move Cross Country
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ 85086

Similar Pages

Anthem 1 BedroomsAnthem 2 Bedrooms
Anthem 3 BedroomsAnthem Apartments with Garage
Anthem Apartments with PoolPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College