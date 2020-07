Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2-Story, 4 Bedroom Rental Available for Occupancy April 1st! Double car and separate 3rd car garage, large, real grass backyard, covered patio, all bedrooms upstairs along with den. Very well maintained and ready for you to enjoy the highly sought after communitiy of Anthem Parkside. NO PETS, NO SMOKING, Tenants will have access to community amenities by paying yearly tenant membership fee of $75.00.