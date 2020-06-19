1327 W SPIRIT Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage

Looking for a rental home that feels like home? This beautiful Sonoma model with 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms just may fit the bill. Perfectly situated with north/south exposure, mountain views, a private courtyard and lovely back yard with pool, grass area, built in barbecue and stack-stone gas fireplace, this home offers the feel of a luxury resort. The well appointed kitchen has granite counters, center island, stainless appliances and plenty of cabinet space. The office has built in storage and work space. In the rest of the home you will find a formal living room, formal dining room, family room, master bedroom and 3 additional bedrooms, one of which is en suite. NO PETS OR SMOKERS. Tenant may have use of amenities with transfer fee.