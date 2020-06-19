All apartments in Anthem
Last updated May 10 2020 at 10:49 PM

1327 W SPIRIT Drive

1327 West Spirit Drive · (602) 730-0848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1327 West Spirit Drive, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3304 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Looking for a rental home that feels like home? This beautiful Sonoma model with 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms just may fit the bill. Perfectly situated with north/south exposure, mountain views, a private courtyard and lovely back yard with pool, grass area, built in barbecue and stack-stone gas fireplace, this home offers the feel of a luxury resort. The well appointed kitchen has granite counters, center island, stainless appliances and plenty of cabinet space. The office has built in storage and work space. In the rest of the home you will find a formal living room, formal dining room, family room, master bedroom and 3 additional bedrooms, one of which is en suite. NO PETS OR SMOKERS. Tenant may have use of amenities with transfer fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 W SPIRIT Drive have any available units?
1327 W SPIRIT Drive has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1327 W SPIRIT Drive have?
Some of 1327 W SPIRIT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 W SPIRIT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1327 W SPIRIT Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 W SPIRIT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1327 W SPIRIT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 1327 W SPIRIT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1327 W SPIRIT Drive does offer parking.
Does 1327 W SPIRIT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1327 W SPIRIT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 W SPIRIT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1327 W SPIRIT Drive has a pool.
Does 1327 W SPIRIT Drive have accessible units?
No, 1327 W SPIRIT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 W SPIRIT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1327 W SPIRIT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1327 W SPIRIT Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1327 W SPIRIT Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
