river mountain
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM
199 Apartments for rent in River Mountain, Little Rock, AR
13 Units Available
Highland Pointe West Little Rock
5500 Highland Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1083 sqft
Luxury community with impeccably maintained grounds, pool and gym. Apartments are pet friendly with central air. Location in the heart of West Little Rock conveniently located by the banks of the Arkansas River.
1 Unit Available
2715 Wentwood Valley
2715 Wentwood Valley Drive, Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
2593 sqft
*WEST LITTLE ROCK* GORGEOUS HOME IN PLEASANT VALLEY! Gracious Living/Dining Space, Huge Family Hearth Room, Eat-In Kitchen With Pantry, Laundry Room And 4 Bedrooms & 2.
1 Unit Available
2221 Wentwood Valley Drive
2221 Wentwood Valley Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1263 sqft
This lovely townhome located minutes from Cantrell and 1-430, features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, the floors are hardwood and carpet. The living room has a functioning fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of River Mountain
21 Units Available
Colony West
1420 Breckenridge Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$620
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$660
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1117 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
20 Units Available
Pinnacle Park at Chenal Valley
16401 Chenal Valley Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$869
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,318
1250 sqft
Design meets comfort here with numerous upgrades available such as vaulted ceilings and fireplaces. Resort-style amenities include coffee bar, internet cafe, outdoor fireplace for relaxing and a community surrounded by luscious greenery.
12 Units Available
Carrington Park
1801 Champlin Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$893
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1403 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have gourmet kitchens featuring oak cabinets and white appliances. Executive business center on-site. Easy access to Little Rock via Interstates 430 and 630.
18 Units Available
Towne Oaks Apartments
9300 Treasure Hill Road, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$530
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$910
1355 sqft
2 Units Available
Fairfield
1912 Green Mountain Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$639
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fairfield offers a great value in apartment living in the Little Rock area! Enjoy prompt service from our professional staff; we are committed to your comfort.
3 Units Available
Arbors of Pleasant Valley
2020 Hinson Loop Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$979
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
1149 sqft
Nestled on beautiful Hinson Loop in Little Rock, your dream apartment is waiting for you.
Contact for Availability
Turtle Creek
601 Napa Valley Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$618
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$764
925 sqft
Contemporary homes with fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a dog park, tennis court and gym. Close to I-430 for convenient transportation.
Contact for Availability
Beacon Hill Apartments
1801 Reservoir Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$615
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
748 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Contact for Availability
The Bentley
2001 Green Mountain Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$575
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bentley in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
5 Eleanor Ct.
5 Eleanor Court, Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
2190 sqft
5 Eleanor Ct., Little Rock AR 72212 - Large and updated 4br 2.5ba just off Hinson Rd. - Real Property Management Central AR. Call 501=222=1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website .rpmcentralar.
1 Unit Available
11001 Beverly Hills Drive
11001 Beverly Hills Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1 sqft
*WEST LITTLE ROCK* Great Home In The Heart Of West Little Rock! This 3 Bedroom And 2 Bath Home Has A Beautiful Stone Exterior, 2-Car Carport And An Open Floor Plan.
1 Unit Available
2007 Shumate Drive
2007 Shumate Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
824 sqft
*WEST LITTLE ROCK* Beautiful Marlowe Manor 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home Separate Dining Room, 2 Car Garage, And Fenced In Backyard. Partially Furnished. Includes Patio Wood Deck And Neighborhood Pool Across The Street.
1 Unit Available
28 Chenal Village Circle
28 Chenal Village Circle, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,957
1890 sqft
Chenal Village is an all inclusive, fun-filled community located in West Little Rock near Rahling Road and The Promenade at Chenal. Homes are only minutes away from shopping and dining access.
1 Unit Available
12100 Rainwood Road
12100 Rainwood Road, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1123 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Rainwood Cove! The main living area has tile flooring, and the bedrooms all have carpet flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.
1 Unit Available
3107 Misty Lane
3107 Misty Lane, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1797 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Echo Valley! The main living area has hardwood flooring, and the bedrooms all have carpet flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.
1 Unit Available
323 Malibu Street
323 Malibu Dr, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$875
1167 sqft
Located off of Shackleford Rd. and Mara Lynn, this home features three bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms, furnished kitchen with refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and disposal, hardwood floors, fenced back yard, carport.
1 Unit Available
602 Aspen Drive
602 Aspen Drive, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1181 sqft
*WEST LITTLE ROCK* BEAUTIFUL HOME IN WOODLAND HILLS SUBDIVISION! This Home Features A Two Car Garage Entrance From Alley, Also Park Pad In Side Front Yard.
1 Unit Available
14 Woodlore Circle
14 Woodlore Circle, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1280 sqft
*WEST LITTLE ROCK* CUTE HOME IN WALNUT VALLEY! This Home Features An Open Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceilings, Rear Loading Carport, Attic Storage Above Carport. Covered Side Deck, Washer And Dryer Included!! AVAILABLE SOON!!!
1 Unit Available
5 Robyn Lane
5 Robyn Lane, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2352 sqft
*WEST LITTLE ROCK* GORGEOUS HOME IN PENNWYCK SUBDIVISION! This Home Features An Attached Garage And All Appliances Included! Alarm System Installed And A Fenced In Backyard! AVAILABLE SOON!!!
1 Unit Available
1901 Sanford Drive
1901 Sanford Drive, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$700
950 sqft
This property located in the Sturbridge Neighborhood close to Reservoir Rd. and Cantrell Rd. This townhome has two bedrooms, one full bathroom upstairs, and one half bathroom downstairs.
1 Unit Available
315 Malibu Drive
315 Malibu Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1133 sqft
Coming Available Soon. Property Under Remodel. New appliances, New flooring. Property Liability Insurance Required. Renter's Property Liability Insurance Required