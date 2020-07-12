Apartment List
205 Apartments for rent in Cloverdale Watson, Little Rock, AR

Spring Valley Apartments
8701 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$514
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$580
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spring Valley Apartments in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!

6112 Santa Monica Dr
6112 Santa Monica Drive, Little Rock, AR
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1166 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6112 Santa Monica Dr in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!

7517 Valley Drive
7517 Valley Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$895
912 sqft
Cute 3bd/1ba home in the Chicot subdivision of Little Rock ! New flooring and paint , new kitchen and appliances ! Move in ready ! Come check it out !

6921 Redwood Dr
6921 Redwood Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$875
910 sqft
This home has been fully updated! Tile floors through out the home and a large open kitchen perfect for your family! Apply now!

7005 Azalea Drive
7005 Azalea Drive, Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
$780
1 sqft
*SOUTHWEST LITTLE ROCK!!* Cloverdale Neighborhood!! This 4 Bedroom And 1.

5818 Palo Alto Drive
5818 Palo Alto Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1280 sqft
3Bd/2ba home in Little Rock ,spacious kitchen and dining area, carpet and tile floors. Attached garage . Come check it out !
11715 Doe Run
11715 Doe Run Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Come check out this 3bd/2ba home in SWLR ! Recently update hardwood flooring ,nice and spacious ! Nice yard space both front and back ! Give us a call 501-232-8964

5607 Valley Drive
5607 Valley Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
549 sqft
*SOUTH LITTLE ROCK* Spacious Duplex!!! This 3 Bed And 1.

7301 Anita Drive
7301 Anita Drive, Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
$950
1176 sqft
Nice 4Bd /1 Ba home in Southwest Little Rock . Recently renovated ! Come check it out !

9810 Comstock Rd
9810 Comstock Road, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1068 sqft
Recently updated 1,068 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. It is located at 9810 Comstock Rd Little Rock, Arkansas.

11221 Legion Hut Road - 69
11221 Legion Hut Road, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
950 sqft
Brand New Manufactured Homes in Mabelvale, AR (CITY of Little Rock) for Lease in Legion Hut Community. All electric, central heat and air, range, and dishwasher. Deposit $750, Rent $750.
The Pointe Brodie Creek
3400 S Bowman Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,239
1034 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1323 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,931
1500 sqft
Here is resort-style living at its best.
Briarwood Apartments
801 S Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$549
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1036 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarwood Apartments in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Parham Pointe
1500 Parham Pointe Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$752
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1072 sqft
WELCOME TO PARHAM POINTE APARTMENTS Our one and two bedroom apartment homes offer the comfort and convenience of suburban living. Parham Pointe is a gated community that features a swimming pool, gardens, and a clubhouse.

10 Rocco Drive
10 Rocco Drive, Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
$835
1 sqft
*SOUTHWEST LITTLE ROCK*CUTE HOME IN THE OULETTAS SUBDIVISION! This Home Includes Stove, Refrigerator, Central Heat And Air! It Is On A Level Lot And Is Minutes Away From Hospitals, Shopping and Schools! DIRECTIONS: Get on I-630 E, Follow I-630 E and

4322 W. 25th Street
4322 West 25th Street, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$725
1200 sqft
FULLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOME FOR YOUR FAMILY TO ENJOY!!! - AVAILABLE TODAY IS A FULLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOME FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY!!! Some of the great features of Your New Living Space are: - Fresh Interior and Exterior

11415 Shannon Hills Drive
11415 Shannon Hills Drive, Shannon Hills, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1132 sqft
11415 Shannon Hills Dr. Mabelvale, AR 72103 - Completely move-in ready 3 bed 1.5 bath 1,132 sq ft single family home on 0.53 acres.

800 Lewis St Apt A
800 Lewis Street, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$550
600 sqft
1 bed / 1 bath home - Located at 800 Lewis Apt A in Little Rock is a GREAT downstairs 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom duplex apartment with approximately 600 square feet.

11 Waldron Circle
11 Waldron Cir, Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2100 sqft
11 Waldron Circle Available 08/03/20 All Brick West Little Rock Home - This gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a great floor plan has been refreshed and is ready for a new family to enjoy it.

10 Lakeside Dr
10 Lakeside Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1642 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10 Lakeside Dr in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!

3507 Katherine St
3507 Katherine Street, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$975
1247 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid

2209 S Cedar St
2209 South Cedar Street, Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
$895
1072 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid

87 Pinedale Circle
87 Pinedale Circle, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
This secluded 3 bedroom house is full of features. Besides a fenced-in backyard and 2-car garage, the home includes carpets and tile floors, ceiling fans and window coverings, central heat and air, and a laundry room with full sized washer and dryer.

1801 Labette Manor Drive
1801 Labette Manor Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
This property is a large three bedroom townhouse with updated tile flooring and stylish upgrades! Easy access to I-430 & I-630. Kitchen comes equipped with stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator.

