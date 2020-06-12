Amenities

623 N Pierce St., Little Rock AR 72205 - Wonderfully updated 2br 2ba in Hillcrest - Real Property Management Central AR.

Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website to view pictures, full video walk thru, and to apply online.



Super cute and wonderfully updated 2br 2ba 1100sq ft home in Hillcrest just off N University Ave.

$1150/mo and $1150 deposit and fees.



Features include: beautiful hardwoods in living room and bedrooms, tile in kitchen, bathrooms, and den/bonus room. Updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, bonus room/den with fireplace, covered parking, huge fenced back yard, and more.



Hillcrest neighborhood with an abundance of dining/shopping/entertainment.



Full video walk thru available on our website or by searching "623 N Pierce" on youtube.



1 fully grown and house trained dog or cat may be approved with $250 pet fee and $25/mo pet rent.



No section 8 housing.



Applications are done on our website. Requirements and qualifications can be reviewed before completing application. Each adult must complete a full and separate application. Application fee of $35/adult also paid on the website.



(RLNE5683205)