Little Rock, AR
623 N Pierce St.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:41 AM

623 N Pierce St.

623 North Pierce Street · (501) 834-1333
Location

623 North Pierce Street, Little Rock, AR 72205
Hillcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 623 N Pierce St. · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

623 N Pierce St., Little Rock AR 72205 - Wonderfully updated 2br 2ba in Hillcrest - Real Property Management Central AR.
Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website to view pictures, full video walk thru, and to apply online.

Super cute and wonderfully updated 2br 2ba 1100sq ft home in Hillcrest just off N University Ave.
$1150/mo and $1150 deposit and fees.

Features include: beautiful hardwoods in living room and bedrooms, tile in kitchen, bathrooms, and den/bonus room. Updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, bonus room/den with fireplace, covered parking, huge fenced back yard, and more.

Hillcrest neighborhood with an abundance of dining/shopping/entertainment.

Full video walk thru available on our website or by searching "623 N Pierce" on youtube.

1 fully grown and house trained dog or cat may be approved with $250 pet fee and $25/mo pet rent.

No section 8 housing.

Applications are done on our website. Requirements and qualifications can be reviewed before completing application. Each adult must complete a full and separate application. Application fee of $35/adult also paid on the website.

(RLNE5683205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 N Pierce St. have any available units?
623 N Pierce St. has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 623 N Pierce St. have?
Some of 623 N Pierce St.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 N Pierce St. currently offering any rent specials?
623 N Pierce St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 N Pierce St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 623 N Pierce St. is pet friendly.
Does 623 N Pierce St. offer parking?
Yes, 623 N Pierce St. does offer parking.
Does 623 N Pierce St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 N Pierce St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 N Pierce St. have a pool?
No, 623 N Pierce St. does not have a pool.
Does 623 N Pierce St. have accessible units?
No, 623 N Pierce St. does not have accessible units.
Does 623 N Pierce St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 623 N Pierce St. does not have units with dishwashers.
