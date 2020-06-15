All apartments in Little Rock
Find more places like 4201 Holt St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Rock, AR
/
4201 Holt St
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:15 AM

4201 Holt St

4201 Holt Street · (415) 463-1099 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Little Rock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4201 Holt Street, Little Rock, AR 72204
John Barrow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 4201 Holt St · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
24hr maintenance
Lake Tahoe Villa - Dont have a Headway Home yet? Apply FREE at RentHeadway.com and find your perfect rental home today!

415-463-1099

We are a PROUD partner to the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) and welcome all NEW applicants.

When you live in a single-family home from Headway Homes, youll appreciate the privacy, the quiet, and the space. Youll have your own yard. You wont share walls. For 4201 Holt St you will have one of the best INTERIOR REDESIGNS in the Mid-West! But you wont have to worry when something goes wrong. If something breaks, you can just call us. Our 24-hour maintenance department will take care of the problem right away. Now thats easy living! Stop being a home renter and start being a home lover.

We are a CALIFORNIA based start-up committed to creating a new way of living in the 21st century.

We believe that we have a home for every lifestyle, and we cant wait to show you how progress starts here.

Close distance to a Charter School, Vibrant Park, Downtown, River Market, Library, and minutes from hiking trails, Midtown, Downtown and Hillcrest

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3791882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 Holt St have any available units?
4201 Holt St has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
Is 4201 Holt St currently offering any rent specials?
4201 Holt St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 Holt St pet-friendly?
No, 4201 Holt St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Rock.
Does 4201 Holt St offer parking?
No, 4201 Holt St does not offer parking.
Does 4201 Holt St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4201 Holt St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 Holt St have a pool?
No, 4201 Holt St does not have a pool.
Does 4201 Holt St have accessible units?
No, 4201 Holt St does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 Holt St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4201 Holt St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4201 Holt St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4201 Holt St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4201 Holt St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbors of Pleasant Valley
2020 Hinson Loop Rd
Little Rock, AR 72212
Pinnacle Park at Chenal Valley
16401 Chenal Valley Dr
Little Rock, AR 72223
Riverhouse
1200 Brookwood Dr
Little Rock, AR 72202
Forest Place
1400 N Pierce St
Little Rock, AR 72207
The Villas on Cantrell
8101 Cantrell Rd
Little Rock, AR 72227
The Retreat at Chenal
24800 Chenal Pkwy
Little Rock, AR 72223
Towne Oaks Apartments
9300 Treasure Hill Road
Little Rock, AR 72227
Block 2 Lofts
115 E Markham St
Little Rock, AR 72201

Similar Pages

Little Rock 1 BedroomsLittle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Little Rock Apartments with PoolLittle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Little Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Little Rock, ARPine Bluff, ARSherwood, ARConway, AR
Maumelle, ARBeebe, ARHot Springs, ARCabot, AR
Russellville, ARJacksonville, ARHot Springs Village, ARWard, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Walnut ValleyRock CreekRiverdale
ReservoirMidtownHillcrest
Cloverdale WatsonDowntown Little Rock

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas for Medical SciencesUniversity of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas
Southeast Arkansas College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity