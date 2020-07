Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar

Gorgeous Stifft Station apartment for rent! Recently renovated with granite countertops, pendant lighting, kitchen island with beverage cooler, exposed brick, fireplace, claw foot tub and much more! Located on top of a commercial office building this apartment is walking distance to dining, shopping, coffee shops, you name it! A must see! Please call David 501-960-1725 for viewings