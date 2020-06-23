All apartments in St. Clair County
Find more places like 925 Maple Trace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Clair County, AL
/
925 Maple Trace
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

925 Maple Trace

925 Maple Trce · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

925 Maple Trce, St. Clair County, AL 35120

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Home in Odenville! Available NOW for Viewings!! ONE MONTH FREE & A $500 GIFT CARD! 3D Virtual Tour Available!!! - **Want to view this home from the comfort of your own home? Click the link to start touring now!!!**

https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/e3ffa0e3-031c-49c3-9710-f658c85e199d?setAttribution=mls

Move-in Specials!!!
***LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 7/10/2020 AND RECEIVE 1 MONTH FREE (CONDITIONS APPLY) AND A $500 GIFT CARD ON A 13 to 15 MONTH LEASE***

GREAT 3 bedroom, 2 bath, with 2 car garage!
Open floor plan, great for entertaining! Spacious living room with cathedral ceilings, kitchen includes all appliances, recessed lights and pantry. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Covered back porch great for entertaining. Pet Friendly.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

Tenant to verify schools & utilities: Odenville Intermediate, Odenville Middle & Moody High School. Alabama Power, Margaret Water, Moody GUSC (sewer).

The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

(RLNE2580643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 Maple Trace have any available units?
925 Maple Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Clair County, AL.
What amenities does 925 Maple Trace have?
Some of 925 Maple Trace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 Maple Trace currently offering any rent specials?
925 Maple Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 Maple Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 925 Maple Trace is pet friendly.
Does 925 Maple Trace offer parking?
Yes, 925 Maple Trace offers parking.
Does 925 Maple Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 Maple Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 Maple Trace have a pool?
No, 925 Maple Trace does not have a pool.
Does 925 Maple Trace have accessible units?
No, 925 Maple Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 925 Maple Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 Maple Trace has units with dishwashers.
Does 925 Maple Trace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 925 Maple Trace has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maple Village
2100 Maple Village Ct
Pell City, AL 35128
Oaks of St. Clair
5050 Oaks of St Clair Cir
Moody, AL 35004

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHuntsville, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALMadison, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALAnniston, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCenter Point, AL
Cullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALGadsden, ALLincoln, ALOdenville, ALMargaret, ALClay, ALLeeds, ALTrussville, AL
Irondale, ALChelsea, ALOxford, ALPinson, ALGrayson Valley, ALBrook Highland, ALSylacauga, ALSaks, ALFultondale, ALTarrant, ALWarrior, ALCalera, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamUniversity of Alabama in Huntsville
The University of AlabamaBirmingham Southern College
Jefferson State Community College