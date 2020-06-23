925 Maple Trace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Home in Odenville! Available NOW for Viewings!! ONE MONTH FREE & A $500 GIFT CARD!



https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/e3ffa0e3-031c-49c3-9710-f658c85e199d?setAttribution=mls



Move-in Specials!!!

***LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 7/10/2020 AND RECEIVE 1 MONTH FREE (CONDITIONS APPLY) AND A $500 GIFT CARD ON A 13 to 15 MONTH LEASE***



GREAT 3 bedroom, 2 bath, with 2 car garage!

Open floor plan, great for entertaining! Spacious living room with cathedral ceilings, kitchen includes all appliances, recessed lights and pantry. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Covered back porch great for entertaining. Pet Friendly.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



Tenant to verify schools & utilities: Odenville Intermediate, Odenville Middle & Moody High School. Alabama Power, Margaret Water, Moody GUSC (sewer).



The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008.



(RLNE2580643)