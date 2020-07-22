/
calhoun county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
65 Apartments for rent in Calhoun County, AL📍
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 12:23 AM
4 Units Available
Arbours at Cane Creek
484 Foxley Rd, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$632
3 Bedrooms
$750
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community has an Exercise Room available for use 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to meet the needs of any lifestyle. Our community is nestled near a walking trail and park for outdoor family activities.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
715 Blue Ridge Drive
715 Blue Ridge Dr, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$685
715 Blue Ridge Drive Available 07/24/20 715 Blue Ridge Drive, Anniston, AL 36207 - 715 Blue Ridge Drive No Pets Allowed (RLNE5976909)
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
403 Madison Avenue NW
403 Madison Ave NW, Jacksonville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
403 Madison Avenue NW Available 07/24/20 403 Madison Avenue NW - 3/2 (RLNE5976720)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
105 Church Avenue NW
105 Church Ave NE, Jacksonville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
105 Church Avenue NW Available 08/01/20 105 Church Avenue - 3/2 (RLNE5976724)
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
904 Snow Street
904 Snow St, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
904 Snow Street - One level, brick home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, completely remodeled with new wiring, windows and a/c, kitchen with granite countertops, stainless range, fridge, dishwasher & over the counter microwave, laminate or ceramic tile
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
946 Boswell Drive
946 Boswell Dr, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
946 Boswell Drive - One level brick home with 3 bedrooms, 2 ceramic tile baths, hardwood floors through out, fresh paint, new vinyl flooring, counter tops and appliances in the kitchen.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
623 Sidney Circle
623 Sidney Cir, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1304 sqft
Great 2 bed & 2 bath w/ water included - Thank you for your interest in Good Faith Property Management! Visit our website, www.goodfaithpm.com for additional information.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3107 Apple Valley Lane
3107 Apple Valley Ln, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
3107 Apple Valley Lane Available 08/19/20 3107 Apple Valley Lane 3 Bed 2 Bath in Oxford !!!! - 3107 Apple Valley Lane in Oxford (RLNE5917374)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
729 Bird Street
729 Bird St, Anniston, AL
3 Bedrooms
$600
729 Bird Street - One level, brick home with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, hardwood floors throughout, kitchen/dining combo with range and fridge, large living room, laundry room, carport, central heat & air, nice lawn, small fenced area. (RLNE5903156)
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
105 Knoxville Road
105 Knoxville Rd, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
105 Knoxville Road Available 07/27/20 105 Knoxville Road - One level, brick home with over 2,500 square feet, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, entry way, large living/dining combo, spacious eat in kitchen with range, fridge and dishwasher, large family room,
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
703 Walker Street
703 Walker St, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
703 Walker Street LAWN CARE INCLUDED !!!! - 703 Walker LAWN CARE INCLUDED LAWN CARE INCLUDED No Pets Allowed (RLNE5698857)
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
901 E 15th Street
901 E 15th St, Anniston, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
901 E 15th Street - HOME MAY BE PURCHASED FOR $79,900.00 One level brick, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large unfinished basement.
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2502 Moore Avenue
2502 Moore Ave, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$550
2505 Moore Avenue, Anniston, AL 36201 - 2505 Moore Avenue, Anniston, AL 36201 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5638489)
1 of 33
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1012 Noble Street Unit #2
1012 Noble St, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2783 sqft
Fully Furnished Executive Loft in Downtown Anniston NEWLY REDUCED PRICE! - This beautiful downtown loft comes with almost every amenity thinkable AND is walking distance to downtown restaurants and shopping.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
330 E 5th Street
330 E 5th St, Anniston, AL
1 Bedroom
$395
330 5TH Street NEWLY REDUCED PRICE - 330 5th Street No Pets Allowed (RLNE5488338)
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
929 Dennis Street Suite C
929 Dennis St SW, Jacksonville, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$495
2 Bedrooms
Ask
929 Dennis Street suite C - Lower level, furnished unit featuring small bedroom with twin-size bed, kitchen with electric range, microwave and fridge, bath with walk in shower, limited on-site laundry use, shared deck/patio space with shared grills
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4121 Oakdale Avenue
4121 Oakdale Ave, Saks, AL
2 Bedrooms
$650
4121 Oakdale Avenue - 4121 Oakdale Avenue No Pets Allowed (RLNE5437855)
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
404 Main Street
404 Main St, Weaver, AL
4 Bedrooms
$875
2000 sqft
Rare 4BR 2Bath in the heart of downtown Weaver - Spacious 4BR 2Bath home in downtown Weaver with garage and large yard. This updated and roomy split level home never stays on the market long.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
65 Camelot Lane
65 Camelot Ln, Choccolocco, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
65 Camelot Lane Available 08/11/20 65 Camelot Lane White Plains Area ! - 65 Camelot Lane White Plains Area ! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5123133)
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
731 Keith Avenue
731 Keith Ave, Anniston, AL
3 Bedrooms
$885
731 Keith Avenue Available 08/19/20 731 Keith Avenue, Anniston, AL - 731 Keith Avenue, Anniston, AL No Pets Allowed (RLNE4978690)
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
208 Park Place
208 Park Pl, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1800 sqft
208 Park Place - Updated Pictures to come!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4972904)
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
412 East 23rd Street
412 E 23rd St, Anniston, AL
1 Bedroom
$375
412 East 23rd Street Available 09/05/20 412 East 23rd Street,CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR! FULLY RENOVATED! GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS! FREE LAWN CARE! - 412 East 23rd CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR! FULLY RENOVATED! GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS! FREE LAWN
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1415 Christine Ave Apt#19
1415 Christine Ave, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$595
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1415 Christine Avenue apartment #19 - Second story, 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment including a kitchen with range, fridge & dishwasher, dining area, living room, central heat & air, laundry on site. Water, sewage & garbage are provided. No pets.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5530 Woodgate Circle
5530 Woodgate Cir, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$800
5530 Woodgate Circle - Two story, 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with new vinyl siding, new roof, new deck, fresh paint and new carpet.
Some of the colleges located in the Calhoun County area include University of Alabama at Birmingham, University of Alabama in Huntsville, Birmingham Southern College, Jefferson State Community College, and Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus.
