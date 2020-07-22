/
/
etowah county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
15 Apartments for rent in Etowah County, AL📍
1107 3rd st s.w.
1107 Third Street Southwest, Attalla, AL
2 Bedrooms
$450
850 sqft
Attalla - 2 bedroom 1 bath in Attalla No Pets Allowed (RLNE5971887)
1236 Sangster
1236 Sangster Road, Gadsden, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2100 sqft
Clubview - Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Clubview No Pets Allowed (RLNE5779109)
1329 Hill Avenue
1329 Hill Avenue, Gadsden, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
1329 Hill Avenue Available 08/17/20 New Construction 3 Bed Home for Rent in Gadsden, AL!! Available to View with 48 Hours Notice! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - New 3 bedroom, 1 bath home available for rent in Gadsden, AL! This home features all new electric
900 Lonesome Bend Road
900 Lonesome Bend Road, Glencoe, AL
3 Bedrooms
$745
Located across the street from Glencoe Middle - 3 bedroom 1 bath house in Glencoe No Pets Allowed (RLNE4431782)
404 Haralson Ave
404 Haralson Ave, Gadsden, AL
2 Bedrooms
$525
- 2 bd, 1 ba duplex located in the heart of downtown Gadsden! 12 month lease, $525 a month, $500 deposit. 595 credit score required. No pets, no smoking on the premises. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5778841)
1015 Sangster Road
1015 Sangster Road, Gadsden, AL
2 Bedrooms
$775
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE4562305)
1321 S 11th St
1321 South Eleventh Street, Gadsden, AL
2 Bedrooms
$495
Near Gadsden City High - 2 bedroom 1 bath home near Gadsden City High No Pets Allowed (RLNE5680820)
Results within 10 miles of Etowah County
403 Madison Avenue NW
403 Madison Ave NW, Jacksonville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
403 Madison Avenue NW Available 07/24/20 403 Madison Avenue NW - 3/2 (RLNE5976720)
105 Church Avenue NW
105 Church Ave NE, Jacksonville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
105 Church Avenue NW Available 08/01/20 105 Church Avenue - 3/2 (RLNE5976724)
929 Dennis Street Suite C
929 Dennis St SW, Jacksonville, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$495
2 Bedrooms
Ask
929 Dennis Street suite C - Lower level, furnished unit featuring small bedroom with twin-size bed, kitchen with electric range, microwave and fridge, bath with walk in shower, limited on-site laundry use, shared deck/patio space with shared grills
809 9th Street NE
809 9th St NE, Jacksonville, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
809 9th Street NE Available 07/27/20 809 9th Street NE - Tri-level home near JSU with 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, some fresh paint and some new flooring. Main level has formal living/dining combo with fireplace.
255 Fant Drive #1
255 Fant Dr, Ashville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
255 Fant Drive #1 Available 08/05/20 For Rent - (RLNE2774235)
3521 Gladden Lane W.
3521 Gladden Ln W, Alexandria, AL
3 Bedrooms
$625
3521 Gladden Lane W. - Single wide mobile home on private lot with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, eat-in-kitchen with range, fridge & dishwasher, utility room, storage building, covered patio, central heat & air. Small pets, 35 lbs. or less, only.
706 W. Francis St.
706 Francis St W, Jacksonville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$745
706 W.
406 7th Avenue, NE
406 7th Ave NE, Jacksonville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
406 7th Avenue NE - One level 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Home features, living room, dining room, eat-in-kitchen with wall oven, cook top, dishwasher, fridge & pantry.
Some of the colleges located in the Etowah County area include University of Alabama at Birmingham, University of Alabama in Huntsville, Birmingham Southern College, Jefferson State Community College, and Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Birmingham, Huntsville, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, and Madison have apartments for rent.
