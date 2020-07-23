/
st clair county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:45 AM
143 Apartments for rent in St. Clair County, AL📍
19 Units Available
Maple Village
2100 Maple Village Ct, Pell City, AL
1 Bedroom
$955
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1390 sqft
Pell City’s premier apartments in Pell City! Located minutes from Logan Martin Lake and close to the area’s growing shopping, entertainment, and restaurants.
14 Units Available
Oaks of St. Clair
5050 Oaks of St Clair Cir, Moody, AL
1 Bedroom
$889
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1309 sqft
Talk about Location!!! The Oaks of St. Clair is 5 miles from the brand new "Shops of Grand River" & Bass Pro Shop, close to Honda and Birmingham and right off of I-20.
1 Unit Available
360 Deer Creek Way
360 Deer Creek Way, St. Clair County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1369 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
214 Sunrise Drive
214 Sunrise Dr, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1520 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
2428 Briarcliff Drive
2428 Briarcliff Dr, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1725 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
310 Quail Ridge Road
310 Quail Ridge Rd, Argo, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1952 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
694 South Hillcrest Road
694 S Hillcrest Rd, Margaret, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,640
1825 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
920 Moonlite Drive
920 Moonlite Dr, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1177 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
810 Hawthorn Lane
810 Hawthorn Ln, Odenville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1500 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
180 Cedar Ridge
180 Cedar Rdg, Margaret, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1422 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st.
1 Unit Available
29 Parkwood Drive
29 Parkwood Dr, Margaret, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2022 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
1012 Hickory Street
1012 Hickory St, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1386 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
140 Dill Drive
140 Dill Dr, Odenville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1104 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
44 Lisa Lane
44 Lisa Ln, St. Clair County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1328 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
1042 Lexington Drive
1042 Lexington Dr, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
New for Rent in Moody! - Spacious one level 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home for rent in the highly desirable Creekview Estates subdivision, featuring an open floor plan, fully fenced backyard and a 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
29 River Birch Ln
29 River Birch Ln, Odenville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 Beds & 2 Baths House / No Pets Allowed / No Section 8 - Available soon for Touring! The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Electric Stove Dishwasher Microwave This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and
1 Unit Available
1047 Washington Drive
1047 Washington Dr, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1423 sqft
Moody Rental - Spacious three bedroom, two bath home conveniently located to shopping and interstate. As an added bonus, there is no carpet in this house! New flooring in kitchen and fresh paint throughout.
1 Unit Available
270 Morning Mist Lane
270 Morning Mist Ln, Odenville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1444 sqft
270 Morning Mist Lane Available 07/25/20 Odenville/ Beaver Creek Garden Home - A very cute house with lots of features This house is located in Beaver Creek subdivision which is in the city of Odenville.
1 Unit Available
2147 Kings Court
2147 Kings Ct, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
Fantastic Home for Rent in Moody, AL!!! Available for Viewing NOW!!! - Fantastic, super clean home for rent in Moody, AL! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home features one car garage with nicely sized fenced in back yard.
1 Unit Available
255 Fant Drive #1
255 Fant Dr, Ashville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
255 Fant Drive #1 Available 08/05/20 For Rent - (RLNE2774235)
1 Unit Available
965 Maple Trace
965 Maple Trce, St. Clair County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
Home For Rent in Odenville - COMING SOON!!! - **Call our office (205) 824 - 5008 and ask for the Leasing Department to get added to our wait list! Once the property is available for showings, we will give you a call to set up an appointment with one
1 Unit Available
839 Kent Drive
839 Kent Dr, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1064 sqft
Home in Margaret....Available to View!! - Home in Margaret/Odenville available in Brookhaven Subdivision! Available soon!! 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath! Home has great layout, Kitchen and Eat in Kitchen open up to the Living Room.
1 Unit Available
70 ROCKRIDGE RD
70 Rockridge Rd, St. Clair County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1071 sqft
RENTAL IN COOK SPRINGS AREA - THIS IS A 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOUSE LOCATED IN THE COOK SPRINGS AREA. (RLNE1872521)
1 Unit Available
350 Royal Oaks Drive
350 Royal Oaks Dr, Moody, AL
1 Bedroom
$975
577 sqft
Private, completely finished one bedroom , one bath apartment with large shower unit Security cameras and lighting with high speed internet, and cable It has a fully equipped kitchen with washer and dryer All utilities included
