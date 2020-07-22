/
talladega county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
67 Apartments for rent in Talladega County, AL📍
Last updated July 23 at 02:41 AM
1 Unit Available
46 Hawk Lane
46 Hawk Ln, Talladega County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1613 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Lincoln features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood
Last updated July 23 at 02:41 AM
1 Unit Available
541 White Oak Circle
541 White Oak Cir, Lincoln, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1681 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
55 Water Oak Drive
55 Water Oak Dr, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1613 sqft
Brand NEW Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
119 Highland Cir
119 Highland Circle, Talladega, AL
3 Bedrooms
$790
2315 sqft
Ready to Rent - Property Id: 120550 Spacious adorable home located near town and in Talladega, AL. Recently renovated and whole interior of the house freshly painted. This is a great family home.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9 Lessor Dr
9 Lessor Drive, Childersburg, AL
2 Bedrooms
$600
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Barnett LLC - Property Id: 321973 Nice and Clean 2 bed 1 bath just off Hwy 280 in Pinewood Terrace, Childersburg. Absolutely no pets.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
506 White Oak Circle
506 White Oak Cir, Lincoln, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1802 sqft
*New home for Rent in Lincoln, AL....
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
45 Hawk Lane
45 Hawk Ln, Talladega County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1681 sqft
*Home for Rent in Lincoln Oaks Subdivsion...
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
64 Jacob Lane
64 Jacob Ln, Lincoln, AL
4 Bedrooms
$925
64 Jacob Lane Available 08/11/20 Home available for rent in Lincoln - Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Great 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath New Construction home in Lincoln, AL. Moments away from the Honda Plant and Talladega Super Speedway.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
311 Coleman Lane
311 Coleman Lane, Talladega County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$755
1329 sqft
Recently Renovated 4 Bed/3 Bath - Recently reduced! Act now to snag it up at this great price! OPEN HOUSE: TBD Newer kitchen, appliances, flooring, and paint will welcome you into this wonderful open floor plan home.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
125 Southmoor Circle
125 Southmoor Cir, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
125 Southmoor - 125 Southmoor Circle Please feel free to come by the office to pick up an application, 1530 Hillyer Robinson Industrial Parkway, Anniston, AL 36207 256-835-5646 No Pets Allowed (RLNE2390396)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3117 McIntosh Road
3117 McIntosh Rd, Talladega County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
3117 McIntosh Road Available 08/31/20 3117 MCINTOSH ROAD - Great open floor plan! Oxford area, close to shopping, dinning and schools. New paint and great kitchen! No Pets Allowed (RLNE1943639)
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
126 Deluna Cir Unit A
126 Deluna Cir, Childersburg, AL
2 Bedrooms
$725
1656 sqft
This property located in Childersburg has 2 beds, 1bath. All newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring throughout and a covered porch! Call us TODAY and schedule a showing at 205-410-8785!!
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
402 Wetumpka St
402 Wetumpka St, Sylacauga, AL
2 Bedrooms
$775
935 sqft
All newly renovated property located in Sylacauga wit 2 beds, 1 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring throughout and a flat lot!! Call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 and schedule a showing!!
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
806 N Main Ave
806 North Main Avenue, Sylacauga, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
951 sqft
Check out this property located in Sylacauga with 3 beds, 1 bathroom a newly renovated granite counters, luxury flooring and a covered porch!! Call us NOW to set up a showing at 205-410-8785!!
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
7960 Al Highway 21
7960 Broadway Avenue, Talladega County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1236 sqft
Newly renovated located in Sylacauga with 3 beds, 1 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring and a covered porch!! Call us NOW at 205-410-8785!!
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
435 Southview Rd
435 Southview Rd, Talladega County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1400 sqft
Check out this newly renovated property located in Sylacauga with 2 beds, 2 bath!! Granite Counters, Luxury Flooring and a Storage Building! Call us NOW at 205-410-8785 to schedule a showing!!
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
59 Virginia Ave
59 Virginia Ave, Mignon, AL
4 Bedrooms
$975
1607 sqft
Located in Sylacauga with 4 beds, 3 bath, newly renovated Granite Counters and Luxury Flooring throughout! with covered porch and a flat lot! Call us at 205-410-8785!
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
496 15th Ave SW
496 15th Avenue Southwest, Childersburg, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1284 sqft
This 3 beds, 1.5 bath home located in Childersburg is newly renovated from granite counter tops to luxury flooring!! Don't let this pass!! Call us now at 205-410-8785 to schedule a showing!!
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4759 OLD SYLACAUGA HWY
4759 Old Sylacauga Highway, Talladega County, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
Very private all brick home on 38 acres. Attached 2 car garage and detached workshop
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
7544 Stemley Bridge Road - 1
7544 Stemley Bridge Road, Talladega County, AL
Studio
$800
2400 sqft
commercial 2 bay bldg. set up with gym equipment
Last updated July 22 at 09:27 PM
1 Unit Available
295 Elm Way
295 Elm Way, Talladega County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1463 sqft
Grandview Estates subdivision Large living room and dining area.
Last updated July 22 at 09:27 PM
1 Unit Available
15 Taylor Court
15 Taylor Ct, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1457 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Grandview Estates welcomes you! Extremely spacious incredibly welcoming home. If you have never lived in a new residence this is a great opportunity to experience that.
Last updated July 22 at 09:27 PM
1 Unit Available
73 Maple Leaf Drive
73 Maple Leaf Drive, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1613 sqft
Welcome home to a brand new Subdivision in Lincoln, AL! This open floor plan will be sure to wow your family and friends upon entry. The beautiful hardwood floors will lead you throughout the open floor plan.
Last updated July 22 at 09:27 PM
1 Unit Available
433 White Oak Cir
433 White Oak Cir, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1801 sqft
Welcome home, to your own private oasis which just happens to have never been touched before.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Talladega County area include University of Alabama at Birmingham, Auburn University at Montgomery, Auburn University, Birmingham Southern College, and Jefferson State Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Birmingham, Montgomery, Hoover, Auburn, and Vestavia Hills have apartments for rent.
