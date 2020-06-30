910 Maple Trace

Amenities

SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st. Must be a 12 month lease or longer

Welcome home to this brand new construction 4 bedroom and 2 bath home in Odenville! This beautiful home features an open floor plan, his-and-her sinks in the master bathroom, and an inviting backyard. The kitchen has black appliances, including an over-the-range microwave, and room for a dining room table. Don't miss out on this beauty -- Apply today!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.