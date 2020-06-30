All apartments in St. Clair County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 9:41 PM

910 Maple Trace

910 Maple Trce · (205) 433-0170
Location

910 Maple Trce, St. Clair County, AL 35120

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1422 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
new construction
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st. Must be a 12 month lease or longer
Welcome home to this brand new construction 4 bedroom and 2 bath home in Odenville! This beautiful home features an open floor plan, his-and-her sinks in the master bathroom, and an inviting backyard. The kitchen has black appliances, including an over-the-range microwave, and room for a dining room table. Don't miss out on this beauty -- Apply today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

