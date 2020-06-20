All apartments in Montgomery
9307 Turnberry Park Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

9307 Turnberry Park Drive

9307 Turnberry Park Drive · (334) 201-8860
Location

9307 Turnberry Park Drive, Montgomery, AL 36117

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9307 Turnberry Park Drive · Avail. Jun 30

$1,585

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1809 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
9307 Turnberry Park Drive Available 06/30/20 New Park - 9307 Turnberry Park Drive - Beautiful 4 BR/2 BA home in New Park. Features include hardwood floors in the main living areas, carpet in the bedrooms, granite countertops in the kitchen, corner fireplace, wiring for HDTV above the fireplace and two-car garage. This open floor plan offers great light and space, including the dining and living areas, open to the kitchen. The kitchen features a work island and good cabinet and counter space. Enjoy the covered patio off the kitchen in private back yard. The master bedroom suite is situated in the rear with a great sized bedroom and a lovely bath, double vanity and a large closet. The front right room can serve as a bedroom or office space. Two more bedrooms are located to the front left along with a full bathroom with double vanity and shower/tub combo. New Park is located in East Montgomery convenient to schools, shopping and restaurants.

No smoking allowed in this home.
Pets: upon approval by the homeowner (non-refundable pet fee)

Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Range, Microwave, Disposal, Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups Only

(RLNE5851604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9307 Turnberry Park Drive have any available units?
9307 Turnberry Park Drive has a unit available for $1,585 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does 9307 Turnberry Park Drive have?
Some of 9307 Turnberry Park Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9307 Turnberry Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9307 Turnberry Park Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9307 Turnberry Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9307 Turnberry Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9307 Turnberry Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9307 Turnberry Park Drive does offer parking.
Does 9307 Turnberry Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9307 Turnberry Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9307 Turnberry Park Drive have a pool?
No, 9307 Turnberry Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9307 Turnberry Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 9307 Turnberry Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9307 Turnberry Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9307 Turnberry Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
