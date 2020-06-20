Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

9307 Turnberry Park Drive Available 06/30/20 New Park - 9307 Turnberry Park Drive - Beautiful 4 BR/2 BA home in New Park. Features include hardwood floors in the main living areas, carpet in the bedrooms, granite countertops in the kitchen, corner fireplace, wiring for HDTV above the fireplace and two-car garage. This open floor plan offers great light and space, including the dining and living areas, open to the kitchen. The kitchen features a work island and good cabinet and counter space. Enjoy the covered patio off the kitchen in private back yard. The master bedroom suite is situated in the rear with a great sized bedroom and a lovely bath, double vanity and a large closet. The front right room can serve as a bedroom or office space. Two more bedrooms are located to the front left along with a full bathroom with double vanity and shower/tub combo. New Park is located in East Montgomery convenient to schools, shopping and restaurants.



No smoking allowed in this home.

Pets: upon approval by the homeowner (non-refundable pet fee)



Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Range, Microwave, Disposal, Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups Only



(RLNE5851604)