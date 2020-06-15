Amenities

8312 Chadburn Crossing Available 07/01/19 STURBRIDGE - CHADBURN CROSSING - Beautiful and elegant home with crown molding, custom woodwork, tile in foyer, hardwood in formal living room, formal dining room and open area, brick flooring in casual dining area, kitchen and large family/gathering room with a built-in desk. All bedrooms are carpeted. The kitchen counters are granite, there are double sinks, a wonderful 5-burner gas cooktop with built-in microwave. There are double electric wall ovens and beautiful cabinetry, including a large work island with additional storage.



This home is conveniently laid out with a private mother-in-law type suite off of the entryway with its own full bath and large closet. Two of the bedrooms share a Jack & Jill type bathroom and there is a half bath in the hallway. The master suite is very roomy with doors opening to the covered patios and back yard. There are two large walk-in closets, an oversized master bathroom with double vanities and a dressing table in the center of the vanities. The garden tub is jetted and there is a separate shower and water closet.



There is a good sized laundry room with a deep well sink. The double garage is side loading. The rear is privacy fenced with a large and well maintained yard. The heat and water heater are gas, there is central electric cooling. There are ceiling fans throughout.



The schools are currently Jim Wilson Elem, Johnny Carr Middle and Park Crossing High but are subject to change. We recommend contacting the Montgomery Board of Education for up to date information.



This is a strictly NO-SMOKING property. Pets are allowed only with prior authorization based on size and type. There will be a non-refundable pet fee charged for each pet allowed, again based on size and type. Qualifications include a minimum credit score of 700, proof of employment and income and proof of current housing payment record.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4020910)