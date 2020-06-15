All apartments in Montgomery
8312 Chadburn Crossing
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:04 AM

8312 Chadburn Crossing

8312 Chadburn Crossing · (334) 467-0319
Location

8312 Chadburn Crossing, Montgomery, AL 36116

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8312 Chadburn Crossing · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3084 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
8312 Chadburn Crossing Available 07/01/19 STURBRIDGE - CHADBURN CROSSING - Beautiful and elegant home with crown molding, custom woodwork, tile in foyer, hardwood in formal living room, formal dining room and open area, brick flooring in casual dining area, kitchen and large family/gathering room with a built-in desk. All bedrooms are carpeted. The kitchen counters are granite, there are double sinks, a wonderful 5-burner gas cooktop with built-in microwave. There are double electric wall ovens and beautiful cabinetry, including a large work island with additional storage.

This home is conveniently laid out with a private mother-in-law type suite off of the entryway with its own full bath and large closet. Two of the bedrooms share a Jack & Jill type bathroom and there is a half bath in the hallway. The master suite is very roomy with doors opening to the covered patios and back yard. There are two large walk-in closets, an oversized master bathroom with double vanities and a dressing table in the center of the vanities. The garden tub is jetted and there is a separate shower and water closet.

There is a good sized laundry room with a deep well sink. The double garage is side loading. The rear is privacy fenced with a large and well maintained yard. The heat and water heater are gas, there is central electric cooling. There are ceiling fans throughout.

The schools are currently Jim Wilson Elem, Johnny Carr Middle and Park Crossing High but are subject to change. We recommend contacting the Montgomery Board of Education for up to date information.

This is a strictly NO-SMOKING property. Pets are allowed only with prior authorization based on size and type. There will be a non-refundable pet fee charged for each pet allowed, again based on size and type. Qualifications include a minimum credit score of 700, proof of employment and income and proof of current housing payment record.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4020910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8312 Chadburn Crossing have any available units?
8312 Chadburn Crossing has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does 8312 Chadburn Crossing have?
Some of 8312 Chadburn Crossing's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8312 Chadburn Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
8312 Chadburn Crossing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8312 Chadburn Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, 8312 Chadburn Crossing is pet friendly.
Does 8312 Chadburn Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 8312 Chadburn Crossing does offer parking.
Does 8312 Chadburn Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8312 Chadburn Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8312 Chadburn Crossing have a pool?
Yes, 8312 Chadburn Crossing has a pool.
Does 8312 Chadburn Crossing have accessible units?
No, 8312 Chadburn Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 8312 Chadburn Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 8312 Chadburn Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
