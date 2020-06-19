All apartments in Montgomery
6409 Deerwood Place.
Last updated May 22 2020 at 11:52 PM

6409 Deerwood Place

6409 Deerwood Court · (334) 721-3067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6409 Deerwood Court, Montgomery, AL 36117

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1504 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6409 Deerwood Place have any available units?
6409 Deerwood Place has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
Is 6409 Deerwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
6409 Deerwood Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6409 Deerwood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6409 Deerwood Place is pet friendly.
Does 6409 Deerwood Place offer parking?
No, 6409 Deerwood Place does not offer parking.
Does 6409 Deerwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6409 Deerwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6409 Deerwood Place have a pool?
No, 6409 Deerwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 6409 Deerwood Place have accessible units?
No, 6409 Deerwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6409 Deerwood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6409 Deerwood Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6409 Deerwood Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6409 Deerwood Place does not have units with air conditioning.

