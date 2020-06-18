5115 West Linda Circle.

Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1314308
A charming home in Perry! Your next property includes:
--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--1,400 square feet
--Freshly painted with solid surface flooring throughout
--Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances
--Fenced-in backyard with patio and separate storage shed
--Pet friendly
Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.