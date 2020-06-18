All apartments in Montgomery
Last updated May 29 2020 at 3:49 PM

5115 West Linda Circle

5115 West Linda Circle · (205) 346-7986
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5115 West Linda Circle, Montgomery, AL 36108

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1314308

A charming home in Perry! Your next property includes:

--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--1,400 square feet
--Freshly painted with solid surface flooring throughout
--Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances
--Fenced-in backyard with patio and separate storage shed
--Pet friendly

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Fenced yard,Freshly Painted,Shed for storage,Stainless steel appliances,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Wood-style flooring
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5115 West Linda Circle have any available units?
5115 West Linda Circle has a unit available for $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does 5115 West Linda Circle have?
Some of 5115 West Linda Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5115 West Linda Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5115 West Linda Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5115 West Linda Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5115 West Linda Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5115 West Linda Circle offer parking?
No, 5115 West Linda Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5115 West Linda Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5115 West Linda Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5115 West Linda Circle have a pool?
No, 5115 West Linda Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5115 West Linda Circle have accessible units?
No, 5115 West Linda Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5115 West Linda Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5115 West Linda Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

