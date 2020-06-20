Rent Calculator
470 Eastdale Road So.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
470 Eastdale Road So.
470 Eastdale Road South
·
Location
470 Eastdale Road South, Montgomery, AL 36117
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- Apartment in Eastdale Area
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5815971)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 470 Eastdale Road So. have any available units?
470 Eastdale Road So. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Montgomery, AL
.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Montgomery Rent Report
.
Is 470 Eastdale Road So. currently offering any rent specials?
470 Eastdale Road So. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 470 Eastdale Road So. pet-friendly?
No, 470 Eastdale Road So. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Montgomery
.
Does 470 Eastdale Road So. offer parking?
No, 470 Eastdale Road So. does not offer parking.
Does 470 Eastdale Road So. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 470 Eastdale Road So. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 470 Eastdale Road So. have a pool?
No, 470 Eastdale Road So. does not have a pool.
Does 470 Eastdale Road So. have accessible units?
No, 470 Eastdale Road So. does not have accessible units.
Does 470 Eastdale Road So. have units with dishwashers?
No, 470 Eastdale Road So. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 470 Eastdale Road So. have units with air conditioning?
No, 470 Eastdale Road So. does not have units with air conditioning.
