4356 HIllside Oaks Circle

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

Home for Rent in Hillside Oaks! - 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Hillside Oaks! Offers a split floor plan with hardwood floors throughout most of home. New carpet being installed in Master bedroom. Master bedroom has dual closets, garden, Jacuzzi tub and double vanity in bathroom. Living room has a fireplace and opens out to a private patio on side of house, storage shed in fenced backyard. Rent includes lawn care!!



RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS: The application fee of $35 covers the cost of a credit report and background check as well as verifying applicant’s current housing payment record and employment information. A minimum credit score of 600 is required. The owners of our rental properties choose not to participate in Section 8 Housing or the Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCVP) at this time.



