Montgomery, AL
4356 HIllside Oaks Circle
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

4356 HIllside Oaks Circle

4356 Hillside Oaks Drive · (334) 361-9300
Location

4356 Hillside Oaks Drive, Montgomery, AL 36109

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4356 HIllside Oaks Circle · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1204 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Home for Rent in Hillside Oaks! - 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Hillside Oaks! Offers a split floor plan with hardwood floors throughout most of home. New carpet being installed in Master bedroom. Master bedroom has dual closets, garden, Jacuzzi tub and double vanity in bathroom. Living room has a fireplace and opens out to a private patio on side of house, storage shed in fenced backyard. Rent includes lawn care!!

RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS: The application fee of $35 covers the cost of a credit report and background check as well as verifying applicant's current housing payment record and employment information. A minimum credit score of 600 is required. The owners of our rental properties choose not to participate in Section 8 Housing or the Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCVP) at this time.

(RLNE5835432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4356 HIllside Oaks Circle have any available units?
4356 HIllside Oaks Circle has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does 4356 HIllside Oaks Circle have?
Some of 4356 HIllside Oaks Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4356 HIllside Oaks Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4356 HIllside Oaks Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4356 HIllside Oaks Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4356 HIllside Oaks Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery.
Does 4356 HIllside Oaks Circle offer parking?
No, 4356 HIllside Oaks Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4356 HIllside Oaks Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4356 HIllside Oaks Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4356 HIllside Oaks Circle have a pool?
No, 4356 HIllside Oaks Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4356 HIllside Oaks Circle have accessible units?
No, 4356 HIllside Oaks Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4356 HIllside Oaks Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4356 HIllside Oaks Circle has units with dishwashers.
