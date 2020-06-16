3776 Marie Cook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29!

This is a charming home with loads of character. Situated in a well established neighborhood, this home is very nicely remodeled and ready for rent. Many aspects of the home have been renovated; like new carpet, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. The great room is huge with a wood burning fireplace, and the bedrooms are cozy with lots of light. This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.