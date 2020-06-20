3243 Hackberry Lane

Amenities

carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors stainless steel cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1233898



A charming ranch in Montgomery! Your next home includes:



--3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

--1,601 square feet

--Freshly painted and new flooring throughout

-- New cabinets, counter tops and stainless steel appliances

--Detached storage shed with electricity

--Pet friendly



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.