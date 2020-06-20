All apartments in Montgomery
3243 Hackberry Lane

3243 Hackberry Lane · (205) 346-7986
Location

3243 Hackberry Lane, Montgomery, AL 36116

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$873

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1601 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1233898

A charming ranch in Montgomery! Your next home includes:

--3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
--1,601 square feet
--Freshly painted and new flooring throughout
-- New cabinets, counter tops and stainless steel appliances
--Detached storage shed with electricity
--Pet friendly

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
|Amenities: Carpet,Ceiling fans,Freshly Painted,Large backyard,Shed for storage,Stainless steel appliances,Wood-style flooring
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3243 Hackberry Lane have any available units?
3243 Hackberry Lane has a unit available for $873 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does 3243 Hackberry Lane have?
Some of 3243 Hackberry Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3243 Hackberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3243 Hackberry Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3243 Hackberry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3243 Hackberry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3243 Hackberry Lane offer parking?
No, 3243 Hackberry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3243 Hackberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3243 Hackberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3243 Hackberry Lane have a pool?
No, 3243 Hackberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3243 Hackberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 3243 Hackberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3243 Hackberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3243 Hackberry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Verandas at Mitylene
8850 Crosswinds Circle
Montgomery, AL 36117
Tapestry on Vaughn
3201 Watchman Dr
Montgomery, AL 36116
Legacy at Festival
500 Festival Pl
Montgomery, AL 36117
Turtle Place
455 Eastdale Rd S
Montgomery, AL 36117
The Fields Carriage Hills
3364 Fountain Ln
Montgomery, AL 36116
Magnolia Terrace
155 Sylvest Dr
Montgomery, AL 36117
Sturbridge Commons
8700 Seaton Blvd
Montgomery, AL 36116
Birchwood
500 Eastdale Rd S
Montgomery, AL 36117

