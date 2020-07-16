All apartments in Montgomery
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:46 PM

2501 Gladlane Drive

2501 Gladlane Drive · (334) 721-3067
Location

2501 Gladlane Drive, Montgomery, AL 36111

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,115

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2396 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a charming home with loads of character. Situated in a well established neighborhood, this home features: original hardwood floors, a cozy wood burning fireplace, a spacious great room, a formal dining room and a huge backyard with a covered patio. The bedrooms are large with loads of light. Make a call today, and let’s make a deal..This is a very nice and a very large home for rent in Prattville. Situated in a well established neighborhood, this home features: a den and great room, remodeled bathrooms and new maintenance free flooring. This house also has a enclosed patio and fenced in backyard. The bedrooms are spacious with loads of light. Make a call today, before someone else grabs it up.This is a very nice and a very large home for rent in Prattville. Situated in a well established neighborhood, this home features: a den and great room, remodeled bathrooms and new maintenance free flooring. This house also has a enclosed patio and fenced in backyard. The bedrooms are spacious with loads of light. Make a call today, before someone else grabs it up.This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Gladlane Drive have any available units?
2501 Gladlane Drive has a unit available for $1,115 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 Gladlane Drive have?
Some of 2501 Gladlane Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Gladlane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Gladlane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Gladlane Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2501 Gladlane Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2501 Gladlane Drive offer parking?
No, 2501 Gladlane Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2501 Gladlane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Gladlane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Gladlane Drive have a pool?
No, 2501 Gladlane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2501 Gladlane Drive have accessible units?
No, 2501 Gladlane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Gladlane Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 Gladlane Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
