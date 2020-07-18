1029 Magnolia Curve

Amenities

Want to live in Old Cloverdale but not in an OLD home? This two-story brick charmer is the house for you! Built as a builder's personal residence, the attention to detail in this home is rare: gorgeous features like ornate wall & ceiling moldings, herringbone walnut floors, antique staircase railings, carved fireplace mantles, 10-foot ceilings & more! To the left of the foyer, with marble floors and stunning staircase, there is a large dining room with wall of custom built-ins for all your serving & storage needs, gorgeous ceiling moldings & hardwood floors. To the right of the foyer, a big living room (currently used as a study) with hardwood floors and wood-burning fireplace. The kitchen, completely renovated in 2013, with new granite countertops and marble backsplash, new custom cabinetry, island with bar stool seating, new farmhouse sink, new Kitchen-Aid stainless appliances, Viking cooktop & hood. Walk-in pantry & fully updated half bath for guests. The family room is a great size & has herringbone walnut floors, wood-burning fireplace with marble surround, French doors to patio & wall full of built-in bookcases. In the rear of the home is a private brick courtyard with pergola & beautiful fountain. Upstairs you will find: A) a big master bedroom with a walk-in closet & newly renovated en suite bathroom with fantastic walk-in shower, separate tub, carrara countertop & marble floors. B) 2 large guest bedrooms C) guest bathroom D) unfinished room with window & pitched roof ideal as an office, play room or even large walk-in closet. Other home features: NO CARPET, security system, detached storage shed, plantation shutters throughout. Spectacular location only a block from Cloverdale Park & short walk to popular dining spots. Don't miss your chance to live in a rare new-ish home in Cloverdale with lots of old home character. short walk to cafes and restaurants, surrounded by wonderful parks ideal for jogging, bicycle and entertaining kids. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Sep 1st 2020. $1,800/month rent. $1,800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.