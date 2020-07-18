All apartments in Montgomery
1029 Magnolia Curve
1029 Magnolia Curve

1029 Magnolia Curve · (334) 220-3961
Location

1029 Magnolia Curve, Montgomery, AL 36106
Old Cloverdale

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3120 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
Want to live in Old Cloverdale but not in an OLD home? This two-story brick charmer is the house for you! Built as a builder's personal residence, the attention to detail in this home is rare: gorgeous features like ornate wall & ceiling moldings, herringbone walnut floors, antique staircase railings, carved fireplace mantles, 10-foot ceilings & more! To the left of the foyer, with marble floors and stunning staircase, there is a large dining room with wall of custom built-ins for all your serving & storage needs, gorgeous ceiling moldings & hardwood floors. To the right of the foyer, a big living room (currently used as a study) with hardwood floors and wood-burning fireplace. The kitchen, completely renovated in 2013, with new granite countertops and marble backsplash, new custom cabinetry, island with bar stool seating, new farmhouse sink, new Kitchen-Aid stainless appliances, Viking cooktop & hood. Walk-in pantry & fully updated half bath for guests. The family room is a great size & has herringbone walnut floors, wood-burning fireplace with marble surround, French doors to patio & wall full of built-in bookcases. In the rear of the home is a private brick courtyard with pergola & beautiful fountain. Upstairs you will find: A) a big master bedroom with a walk-in closet & newly renovated en suite bathroom with fantastic walk-in shower, separate tub, carrara countertop & marble floors. B) 2 large guest bedrooms C) guest bathroom D) unfinished room with window & pitched roof ideal as an office, play room or even large walk-in closet. Other home features: NO CARPET, security system, detached storage shed, plantation shutters throughout. Spectacular location only a block from Cloverdale Park & short walk to popular dining spots. Don't miss your chance to live in a rare new-ish home in Cloverdale with lots of old home character. short walk to cafes and restaurants, surrounded by wonderful parks ideal for jogging, bicycle and entertaining kids. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Sep 1st 2020. $1,800/month rent. $1,800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 Magnolia Curve have any available units?
1029 Magnolia Curve has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does 1029 Magnolia Curve have?
Some of 1029 Magnolia Curve's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1029 Magnolia Curve currently offering any rent specials?
1029 Magnolia Curve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 Magnolia Curve pet-friendly?
Yes, 1029 Magnolia Curve is pet friendly.
Does 1029 Magnolia Curve offer parking?
Yes, 1029 Magnolia Curve offers parking.
Does 1029 Magnolia Curve have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1029 Magnolia Curve offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 Magnolia Curve have a pool?
No, 1029 Magnolia Curve does not have a pool.
Does 1029 Magnolia Curve have accessible units?
No, 1029 Magnolia Curve does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 Magnolia Curve have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1029 Magnolia Curve has units with dishwashers.
