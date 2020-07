Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance car wash area carport courtyard hot tub online portal package receiving tennis court

Regency Gates Apartments are nestled on a gently rolling oak-shaded site in West Mobile. Located on Grelot Road, Regency Gates is a harbor of refuge from the hustle and bustle of the everyday world. Offering one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Contact us TODAY for your custom quote on your new home! We offer spacious floor-plans and flexible lease terms that fit your lifestyle.