Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:02 AM

66 Apartments for rent in Mobile, AL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mobile apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Jackson Heights
Southern Oaks
833 S University Blvd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$610
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
952 sqft
Welcome home to Southern Oaks Apartments, located in Mobile, Alabama! Southern Oaks Apartments offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes! We know you’ll love our fitness facility with free weights and wireless internet cafe
Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
Berkleigh
Regency Gates
5700 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$687
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$857
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Regency Gates Apartments are nestled on a gently rolling oak-shaded site in West Mobile. Located on Grelot Road, Regency Gates is a harbor of refuge from the hustle and bustle of the everyday world.
Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
14 Units Available
Westlake
Arlington Park
7070 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$852
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$962
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,247
1372 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Yorkwood
Cypress Cove
2175 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$897
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1420 sqft
Cypress Cove Apartments offer luxury living in Mobile, Alabama! Set back off of Schillinger Road in West Mobile, our apartments are close to Airbus, Spring Hill Medical, Providence Hospital, Austal USA and Chevron Corporation.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Westhill
Huntleigh Woods
375 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$719
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
981 sqft
Welcome home to Huntleigh Woods Apartments, located in Mobile, Alabama! Stop by Huntleigh Woods Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable one and two bedroom apartments, along with many great
Last updated July 10 at 09:02am
9 Units Available
Di Grado
Charleston Apartment Homes
2889 Sollie Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$976
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1396 sqft
Huge pool, modern fitness room, and community lounge for residents. Air-conditioned, modern apartments located in the Milkhouse neighborhood close to I-65 and I-10. Corporate units also available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
108 Units Available
North Industrial Area
Meridian at the Port
300 North Water Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,017
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1137 sqft
Find the perfect studio, 1, or 2 bedroom apartment in Mobile, AL at our luxury community - Meridian at the Port. Our brand new apartments feature elegance throughout each home.
Last updated July 10 at 02:08pm
3 Units Available
Claremont
Summit at Hillcrest
1601 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1250 sqft
Condo-style apartments on meticulously groomed grounds in the heart of West Mobile's business district and just blocks from Cottage Hill City Park. On-site swimming pool, cafe, courtyard and fitness center. Assigned covered car parking available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
2 Units Available
Canterbury
Longleaf Pines
6190 Girby Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$896
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
6 Units Available
Sheldon
Retreat at Schillinger
1313 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$964
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Retreat at Schillinger located in beautiful Mobile, AL.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Claremont
Ashford Place
6075 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$819
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
1050 sqft
From spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans to immaculate landscaping and unique amenities, Ashford Place has redefined luxury apartment living with modern amenities in Northwest Mobile. Come home to the quiet relaxation of Ashford Place apartments.
Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
Greenwich Hills
Summer Tree
608 Azalea Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$635
628 sqft
SUMMERTREE APARTMENTS\nClose to Everything... Far from Ordinary!
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Summer Place
557 Azalea Road, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$620
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$760
858 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summer Place in Mobile. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated December 2 at 09:28pm
Contact for Availability
Airmont
Portofino
3907 Michael Boulevard, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$729
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
907 sqft
Here at Portofino, we want to showcase our unique space where you can re-imagine what a neighborhood should be. We want to offer our residents the timelessness of our iconic city. A place where you can truly be yourself.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Dauphin Acres
Woodland Square
250 Sage Avenue, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$635
500 sqft
You will absolutely love it here with our convenient location, friendly staff, 24 hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry center and reasonable priced renovated homes.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Jackson Heights
4097 Airport Blvd.
4097 Airport Boulevard, Mobile, AL
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
4097 Airport Blvd. Available 07/15/20 GREAT HOME CONVENIENTLY CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AND 1-65! - This large updated home is conveniently located to I-65, Whole Foods, shopping and restaurants.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Dauphin Acres
2806 RALSTON ROAD
2806 Ralston Road, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
928 sqft
Cutest Midtown remodeled cottage available for rent August 11, 2020! This adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is just under 1000 sqft, & received a big facelift 1 yr ago: New bathroom and kitchen.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Malibar Heights
5728 DELROSE DRIVE
5728 Delrose Drive, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2050 sqft
Nice Brick 4 bedroom home with 2 baths close to schools, Stores, and Metal of Honor Park. Located on a corner lot in convenient, established subdivision. Vaulted ceiling and built-in shelving and desk in den.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Parkhill
5200 AZALEA CIRCLE S
5200 Azalea Circle South, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
912 sqft
Cute cottage in popular Country Club Village in Springhill! Open floor plan, smooth ceilings and hardwood floors. Close to USA! No section 8. Pets may be negotiable. No smokers.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Berkleigh
809 ARBOR COURT
809 Arbor Ct, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1860 sqft
Lovely Patio style home at the end of a cul-de-sac in the Arbors of Pinehurst. Well maintained home with large family room and corner fireplace that leads to a nice sunroom which is heated and cooled. Plantation shutters are throughout.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Lyons Park
1323 OLD SHELL ROAD
1323 Old Shell Road, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1150 sqft
**AVAILABLE AUGUST 10 for a One (1) Yr Lease** Beautifully renovated and close to everything Midtown & Downtown Mobile has to offer -- this duplex has identical 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom HUGE apartments - just over 1100 square feet each! Available

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Dauphin Acres
3169 BARONNE STREET
3169 Baronne Street, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
ADORABLE UPDATED MIDTOWN COTTAGE! Updates include new gray and white paint inside and out and updated kitchen and bathroom. There are beautiful hardwood floors in the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Airmont
3858 HILLCREST LANE
3858 Hillcrest Lane, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1400 sqft
Cute house in nice neighborhood off of Azalea and Cottage Hill Rd. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets and stainless appliances. Great size back yard with beautiful trees. Single attached carport.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Hillsdale
6417 ZEIGLER BOULEVARD
6417 Zeigler Boulevard, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
Lovely home with hardwood floors and ceramic tile. Blinds throughout home. All appliances in kitchen including built-in microwave. Pantry and nice white cabinets. Double closet in master bedroom.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mobile, AL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mobile apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

