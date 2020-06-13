Apartment List
52 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Mobile, AL

Finding an apartment in Mobile that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
1 of 23

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:03pm
Berkleigh
13 Units Available
Regency Gates
5700 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$899
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$856
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1387 sqft
Regency Gates Apartments are nestled on a gently rolling oak-shaded site in West Mobile. Located on Grelot Road, Regency Gates is a harbor of refuge from the hustle and bustle of the everyday world.
1 of 34

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Sheldon
6 Units Available
Retreat at Schillinger
1313 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$897
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Retreat at Schillinger located in beautiful Mobile, AL.
1 of 15

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Claremont
9 Units Available
Ashford Place
6075 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$799
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
From spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans to immaculate landscaping and unique amenities, Ashford Place has redefined luxury apartment living with modern amenities in Northwest Mobile. Come home to the quiet relaxation of Ashford Place apartments.
1 of 9

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Dauphin Acres
5 Units Available
Woodland Square
250 Sage Avenue, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$635
500 sqft
You will absolutely love it here with our convenient location, friendly staff, 24 hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry center and reasonable priced renovated homes.
1 of 63

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Yorkwood
12 Units Available
Cypress Cove
2175 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$978
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1420 sqft
Cypress Cove Apartments offer luxury living in Mobile, Alabama! Set back off of Schillinger Road in West Mobile, our apartments are close to Airbus, Spring Hill Medical, Providence Hospital, Austal USA and Chevron Corporation.
1 of 34

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Overton
12 Units Available
Lakeview at Cottage Hill
6650 Cottage Hill Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$775
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$911
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1429 sqft
Conveniently nestled in west Mobile, near the corner of Cottage Hill and Hillcrest Road, lies an inviting apartment community waiting for you! Surrounded by award winning landscaping and perfectly manicured grounds, you will be tucked away from the
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
Westlake
15 Units Available
Arlington Park
7070 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$852
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,247
1372 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
1 of 5

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Dauphin Acres
2 Units Available
Midtown Oaks Townhomes
2500 Dauphinwood Dr, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$804
1300 sqft
Midtown Oaks Townhomes is ideally and centrally located in the Midtown area of Mobile. Experience our extraordinary lifestyle paired with old Mobile charm. Enjoy a vigorous workout in our fitness center or cool off in our sparkling swimming pool.
1 of 45

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 07:41am
Di Grado
8 Units Available
Charleston Apartment Homes
2889 Sollie Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$981
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,284
1396 sqft
Huge pool, modern fitness room, and community lounge for residents. Air-conditioned, modern apartments located in the Milkhouse neighborhood close to I-65 and I-10. Corporate units also available.
1 of 25

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
North Industrial Area
124 Units Available
Meridian at the Port
300 North Water Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$993
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1146 sqft
Find the perfect studio, 1, or 2 bedroom apartment in Mobile, AL at our luxury community - Meridian at the Port. Our brand new apartments feature elegance throughout each home.
1 of 7

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Jackson Heights
10 Units Available
Southern Oaks
833 S University Blvd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$655
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
952 sqft
Welcome home to Southern Oaks Apartments, located in Mobile, Alabama! Southern Oaks Apartments offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes! We know you’ll love our fitness facility with free weights and wireless internet cafe
1 of 3

1 of 3

Last updated June 5 at 05:16pm
Claremont
7 Units Available
Plantations at Hillcrest
1601 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$750
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1250 sqft
Condo-style apartments on meticulously groomed grounds in the heart of West Mobile's business district and just blocks from Cottage Hill City Park. On-site swimming pool, cafe, courtyard and fitness center. Assigned covered car parking available.
1 of 27

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Summer Place
557 Azalea Road, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$620
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$760
858 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summer Place in Mobile. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 36

1 of 36

Last updated December 2 at 09:28pm
Airmont
Contact for Availability
Portofino
3907 Michael Boulevard, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$729
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
907 sqft
Here at Portofino, we want to showcase our unique space where you can re-imagine what a neighborhood should be. We want to offer our residents the timelessness of our iconic city. A place where you can truly be yourself.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jackson Heights
1 Unit Available
4118 Latimer Lane
4118 Latimer Lane, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
4118 Latimer Ln. - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home with an attached carport. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carlen
1 Unit Available
2453 Taylor Ave.
2453 Taylor Avenue, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
ADORABLE MIDTOWN COTTAGE! - Convenient! Cute! This is a charming 2 bedroom two bath Mid-Town Cottage. Both bedrooms have beautiful hardwood floors, the rest of the home has neutral toned ceramic tile.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beau Terra
1 Unit Available
4157 Chambord Lane
4157 Chambord Lane, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
Beau Terra 3/2 HCVP OK** - Beau Terra Subdivision, living room, dining area, kitchen includes stove, CHA, fenced backyard. Pets w/ fee Available 5/4/18 Appointment Only HCVP OK** (RLNE4024983)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Parkhill
1 Unit Available
5450 Lusann Drive
5450 Lusann Drive, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
5450 Lusann Drive Available 07/15/20 UPCOMING LISTING! GREAT HOME NEAR USA! - This home boasts four bedrooms and three baths! Yes, you read that right! There is also a fifth room that has an armoire that the owner has left behind and could be a

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westhill
1 Unit Available
6028 Sussex Drive
6028 Sussex Drive, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
6028 Sussex Dr - Move in ready townhouse, covered parking, close to the USA campus. 1,705 square feet, family room and dining area, kitchen, includes all appliances. Split brick, laminate & hardwood flooring.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
College Park
1 Unit Available
251 Wacker Ln N
251 North Wacker Lane, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
For Rent - Property Id: 299616 Newly renovated kitchen (2018), both bathrooms newly renovated (2017), large deck off back door with beautiful pergola built in 2018. Adorable cottage in Springhill.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jackson Heights
1 Unit Available
304 Dawn Place
304 Dawn Place, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1536 sqft
304 Dawn Place Available 08/01/20 304 Dawn Place, Mobile, AL 36609 - Four Bedrooms and Two Bath House. House for SECTION 8 ONLY. $1,200 Rent $1,200 Deposit. (RLNE5840085)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Maysville
1 Unit Available
454 S. Ann St.
454 South Ann Street, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
5 Bedrooms
Ask
4 bedroom 3 bath in Mobile!! - Beautiful, Huge 4 Bedroom 3 Bath house on South Ann St in Mobile. Older, restored, charming house with tons of great features! Screened in porch off the Master suite.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Richelieu
1 Unit Available
6562 Airport Blvd
6562 Airport Boulevard, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1904 sqft
GREAT HOME IN THE PERFECT LOCATION. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. LARGE 3/2 WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. LARGE PATIO. LARGE YARD. REFRIGERATOR PROVIDED WITH THIS RENTAL AS A COURTESY (AS IS). NO WASHING MACHINE OR DRYER PROVIDED WITH THIS RENTAL HAS HOOK UPS.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Baltimore
1 Unit Available
766 Charles Street
766 South Charles Street, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
2100 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED!!! AMAZING YARD!!! SCREENED IN PATIO!!! This is 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a beautiful fenced in yard! Conveniently located just minutes from I-10, Downtown Mobile, and local restaurants! Inside you will find new paint
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Mobile, AL

Finding an apartment in Mobile that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

