Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:32 AM

48 Apartments for rent in Mobile, AL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:12am
Westlake
15 Units Available
Arlington Park
7070 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$852
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,247
1372 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sheldon
6 Units Available
Retreat at Schillinger
1313 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$897
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Retreat at Schillinger located in beautiful Mobile, AL.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
Berkleigh
12 Units Available
Regency Gates
5700 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$911
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$877
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1387 sqft
Regency Gates Apartments are nestled on a gently rolling oak-shaded site in West Mobile. Located on Grelot Road, Regency Gates is a harbor of refuge from the hustle and bustle of the everyday world.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Claremont
9 Units Available
Ashford Place
6075 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$799
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
From spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans to immaculate landscaping and unique amenities, Ashford Place has redefined luxury apartment living with modern amenities in Northwest Mobile. Come home to the quiet relaxation of Ashford Place apartments.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Dauphin Acres
2 Units Available
Midtown Oaks Townhomes
2500 Dauphinwood Dr, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$804
1300 sqft
Midtown Oaks Townhomes is ideally and centrally located in the Midtown area of Mobile. Experience our extraordinary lifestyle paired with old Mobile charm. Enjoy a vigorous workout in our fitness center or cool off in our sparkling swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Overton
12 Units Available
Lakeview at Cottage Hill
6650 Cottage Hill Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$775
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$937
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1429 sqft
Conveniently nestled in west Mobile, near the corner of Cottage Hill and Hillcrest Road, lies an inviting apartment community waiting for you! Surrounded by award winning landscaping and perfectly manicured grounds, you will be tucked away from the
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 07:41am
Di Grado
8 Units Available
Charleston Apartment Homes
2889 Sollie Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$981
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,284
1396 sqft
Huge pool, modern fitness room, and community lounge for residents. Air-conditioned, modern apartments located in the Milkhouse neighborhood close to I-65 and I-10. Corporate units also available.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Yorkwood
12 Units Available
Cypress Cove
2175 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$978
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1420 sqft
Cypress Cove Apartments offer luxury living in Mobile, Alabama! Set back off of Schillinger Road in West Mobile, our apartments are close to Airbus, Spring Hill Medical, Providence Hospital, Austal USA and Chevron Corporation.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North Industrial Area
125 Units Available
Meridian at the Port
300 North Water Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$993
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1146 sqft
Find the perfect studio, 1, or 2 bedroom apartment in Mobile, AL at our luxury community - Meridian at the Port. Our brand new apartments feature elegance throughout each home.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 5 at 05:16pm
Claremont
7 Units Available
Plantations at Hillcrest
1601 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$750
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1250 sqft
Condo-style apartments on meticulously groomed grounds in the heart of West Mobile's business district and just blocks from Cottage Hill City Park. On-site swimming pool, cafe, courtyard and fitness center. Assigned covered car parking available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Summer Place
557 Azalea Road, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$620
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$760
858 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summer Place in Mobile. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Greenwich Hills
Contact for Availability
Summer Tree
608 Azalea Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$625
628 sqft
SUMMERTREE APARTMENTS\nClose to Everything... Far from Ordinary!

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Baltimore
1 Unit Available
766 Charles Street
766 South Charles Street, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
2100 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED!!! AMAZING YARD!!! SCREENED IN PATIO!!! This is 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a beautiful fenced in yard! Conveniently located just minutes from I-10, Downtown Mobile, and local restaurants! Inside you will find new paint

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
College Park
1 Unit Available
108 DU RHU DRIVE
108 Du Rhu Drive, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1019 sqft
This well-maintained condo has been freshly painted and has new carpet upstairs and tile floors down. You will love the spacious great room and bedrooms, an updated kitchen, and a nice private back deck. Washer/dryer is included.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Parkhill
1 Unit Available
105 VILLAGE CIRCLE W
105 West Village Circle, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Close to the University of South Alabama, churches, parks, restaurants, and so much more. This is a great home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with nice neutral colors, and hardwood and tile flooring throughout.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Pine Grove
1 Unit Available
1201 OAK LANE DRIVE
1201 Oak Lane Dr, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
1087 sqft
Hardwood and tile floors through-out. Formal dining room, living room and nice kitchen with pantry, stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Good sized utility room, with extra storage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Jackson Heights
1 Unit Available
1462 GLORIADALE ROAD
1462 Gloriadale Road, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1350 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom with large room off the den that could be used for an office or game room. Nice patio in back of house with large fenced yard.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Richelieu
1 Unit Available
270 HILLCREST ROAD
270 Hillcrest Road, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a wonderful 2/2.5 town home. Downstairs is a nice kitchen with refrigerator, a breakfast bar, dining space, and living space. Out back you will find an enclosed porch that is wonderful for all times of the year.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Berkleigh
1 Unit Available
917 WILDWOOD AVENUE
917 Wildwood Avenue, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1450 sqft
Super cute home in Pinehurst subdivision. Living room with wood burning fireplace that leads to an enclosed sun porch that is vented. Sun room has built-in window seat. Fenced backyard. All appliances. Home pre-wired for alarm.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
College Park
1 Unit Available
4009 OLD SHELL ROAD
4009 Old Shell Road, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1024 sqft
This attractive downstairs end unit has much to offer! A little larger in size.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Park
1 Unit Available
251 Wacker Ln N
251 North Wacker Lane, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
For Rent - Property Id: 299616 Newly renovated kitchen (2018), both bathrooms newly renovated (2017), large deck off back door with beautiful pergola built in 2018. Adorable cottage in Springhill.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Malibar Heights
1 Unit Available
5728 Delrose Drive
5728 Delrose Drive, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2050 sqft
5728 Delrose Drive Available 07/05/20 CLOSE TO MEDAL OF HONOR PARK - Nice brick 4 bedroom home with close to schools, Stores, and Metal of Honor Park. Located on a corner lot in convenient, established subdivision.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Maysville
1 Unit Available
454 S. Ann St.
454 South Ann Street, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
5 Bedrooms
Ask
4 bedroom 3 bath in Mobile!! - Beautiful, Huge 4 Bedroom 3 Bath house on South Ann St in Mobile. Older, restored, charming house with tons of great features! Screened in porch off the Master suite.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkhill
1 Unit Available
5450 Lusann Drive
5450 Lusann Drive, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
5450 Lusann Drive Available 07/15/20 UPCOMING LISTING! GREAT HOME NEAR USA! - This home boasts four bedrooms and three baths! Yes, you read that right! There is also a fifth room that has an armoire that the owner has left behind and could be a
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Mobile, AL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mobile renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

