Apartment List
/
AL
/
mobile
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM

28 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Mobile, AL

Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 07:41am
Di Grado
8 Units Available
Charleston Apartment Homes
2889 Sollie Rd, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1128 sqft
Huge pool, modern fitness room, and community lounge for residents. Air-conditioned, modern apartments located in the Milkhouse neighborhood close to I-65 and I-10. Corporate units also available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:20am
Westlake
15 Units Available
Arlington Park
7070 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$942
1288 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Yorkwood
12 Units Available
Cypress Cove
2175 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1216 sqft
Cypress Cove Apartments offer luxury living in Mobile, Alabama! Set back off of Schillinger Road in West Mobile, our apartments are close to Airbus, Spring Hill Medical, Providence Hospital, Austal USA and Chevron Corporation.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:20am
Berkleigh
12 Units Available
Regency Gates
5700 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$882
1081 sqft
Regency Gates Apartments are nestled on a gently rolling oak-shaded site in West Mobile. Located on Grelot Road, Regency Gates is a harbor of refuge from the hustle and bustle of the everyday world.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Sheldon
5 Units Available
Retreat at Schillinger
1313 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$963
1051 sqft
Welcome to Retreat at Schillinger located in beautiful Mobile, AL.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Overton
12 Units Available
Lakeview at Cottage Hill
6650 Cottage Hill Rd, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$937
1174 sqft
Conveniently nestled in west Mobile, near the corner of Cottage Hill and Hillcrest Road, lies an inviting apartment community waiting for you! Surrounded by award winning landscaping and perfectly manicured grounds, you will be tucked away from the
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Claremont
9 Units Available
Ashford Place
6075 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
From spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans to immaculate landscaping and unique amenities, Ashford Place has redefined luxury apartment living with modern amenities in Northwest Mobile. Come home to the quiet relaxation of Ashford Place apartments.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
North Industrial Area
127 Units Available
Meridian at the Port
300 North Water Street, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1146 sqft
Find the perfect studio, 1, or 2 bedroom apartment in Mobile, AL at our luxury community - Meridian at the Port. Our brand new apartments feature elegance throughout each home.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Jackson Heights
12 Units Available
Southern Oaks
833 S University Blvd, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$785
952 sqft
Welcome home to Southern Oaks Apartments, located in Mobile, Alabama! Southern Oaks Apartments offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes! We know you’ll love our fitness facility with free weights and wireless internet cafe
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 5 at 05:16pm
Claremont
7 Units Available
Plantations at Hillcrest
1601 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1250 sqft
Condo-style apartments on meticulously groomed grounds in the heart of West Mobile's business district and just blocks from Cottage Hill City Park. On-site swimming pool, cafe, courtyard and fitness center. Assigned covered car parking available.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated December 2 at 09:28pm
Airmont
Contact for Availability
Portofino
3907 Michael Boulevard, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$795
907 sqft
Here at Portofino, we want to showcase our unique space where you can re-imagine what a neighborhood should be. We want to offer our residents the timelessness of our iconic city. A place where you can truly be yourself.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
College Park
1 Unit Available
108 DU RHU DRIVE
108 Du Rhu Drive, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1019 sqft
This well-maintained condo has been freshly painted and has new carpet upstairs and tile floors down. You will love the spacious great room and bedrooms, an updated kitchen, and a nice private back deck. Washer/dryer is included.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
College Park
1 Unit Available
4009 OLD SHELL ROAD
4009 Old Shell Road, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1024 sqft
This attractive downstairs end unit has much to offer! A little larger in size.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
308 ST LOUIS STREET
308 Saint Louis Street, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Spacious loft style condo in downtown Mobile! Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Indoor parking. A few blocks from Dauphine street night life and restaurants. Furnished or tenant can furnish. No washer or dryer.

1 of 12

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Westhill
1 Unit Available
6028 Sussex Drive
6028 Sussex Drive, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
6028 Sussex Dr - Move in ready townhouse, covered parking, close to the USA campus. 1,705 square feet, family room and dining area, kitchen, includes all appliances. Split brick, laminate & hardwood flooring.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
Berkleigh
1 Unit Available
912 McCay Avenue - 1
912 Mccay Avenue, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$800
1216 sqft
Are you looking for something different than apartment living? Then come and enjoy living in this wonderful duplex which is close to everything...shopping, eateries, USA campus and easy access to everywhere else you may want to go.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
Richelieu
1 Unit Available
6401 Cedar Bend Ct #14
6401 Cedar Bend Court, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1587 sqft
Brand new inside! Totally renovated town home in gated community near USA. End unit with large patio area and fenced in yard area. Two story unit. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, large tiled master shower. High end finishes.

1 of 14

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
Berkleigh
1 Unit Available
964 DICKENSON AVENUE
964 Dickenson Avenue, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1245 sqft
Location...Location...Location! Nestled in Pinehurst subdivision, you will love how close you will be to everything. Shopping, restaurants, schools and coffee houses.

1 of 23

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
Neshota
1 Unit Available
316 RIVERBEND DRIVE
316 Riverbend Drive, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$975
885 sqft
Talking about a view. This is undoubtedly the best in the neighborhood. Unobstructed view as far as the eye can see. You are not only leasing a home...you are leasing a lifestyle. Furniture will remain if needed or can be removed.
Results within 1 mile of Mobile
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
24 Units Available
Olde Oak
1200 Grande Oak Blvd, Saraland, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1084 sqft
Complex in beautifully scenic community. Lovely one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring nine-foot ceilings, large walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, full-size washers and dryers, built-in desks, and more.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Richelieu
1 Unit Available
270 HILLCREST ROAD
270 Hillcrest Road, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1280 sqft
This is a wonderful 2/2.5 town home. Downstairs is a nice kitchen with refrigerator, a breakfast bar, dining space, and living space. Out back you will find an enclosed porch that is wonderful for all times of the year.
Results within 5 miles of Mobile

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Richelieu
1 Unit Available
270 HILLCREST ROAD
270 Hillcrest Road, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1280 sqft
This is a wonderful 2/2.5 town home. Downstairs is a nice kitchen with refrigerator, a breakfast bar, dining space, and living space. Out back you will find an enclosed porch that is wonderful for all times of the year.

1 of 18

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
2955 Towneship Blvd
2955 Towneship Blvd, Saraland, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1110 sqft
La Maison of Saraland - Property Id: 274599 La Maison is proud to offer select Smart Apartment Homes! Our newest teched out apartments come with remote access, keyless entry and intelligent thermostat, with additional smart home features you can
Results within 10 miles of Mobile
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
13 Units Available
Spanish Fort Town Center
30000 Town Center Ave, Spanish Fort, AL
2 Bedrooms
$996
1142 sqft
Welcome home to Spanish Fort Town Center!Spanish Fort offers beautifully designed 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes featuring top notch amenities in a prime location.

June 2020 Mobile Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Mobile Rent Report. Mobile rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mobile rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Mobile Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Mobile Rent Report. Mobile rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mobile rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Mobile rents declined slightly over the past month

Mobile rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Mobile stand at $793 for a one-bedroom apartment and $967 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Mobile's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.8%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Alabama

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Mobile, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Alabama, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Birmingham is the most expensive of all Alabama's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $968; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dothan, where a two-bedroom goes for $750, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.0%).
    • Madison, Huntsville, and Auburn have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.7%, 3.5%, and 3.0%, respectively).

    Mobile rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Mobile, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Mobile is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Mobile's median two-bedroom rent of $967 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in Mobile.
    • While Mobile's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Mobile than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Mobile.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Mobile 1 BedroomsMobile 2 BedroomsMobile 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMobile 3 BedroomsMobile Apartments with Balcony
    Mobile Apartments with GarageMobile Apartments with GymMobile Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMobile Apartments with ParkingMobile Apartments with Pool
    Mobile Apartments with Washer-DryerMobile Dog Friendly ApartmentsMobile Luxury PlacesMobile Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Biloxi, MSPensacola, FLDaphne, ALPascagoula, MSFerry Pass, FLFairhope, ALFoley, AL
    Gulf Shores, ALEnsley, FLSpanish Fort, ALGautier, MSSaraland, ALGulf Hills, MSBellview, FL
    D'Iberville, MSWarrington, FLBrent, FLTillmans Corner, ALMoss Point, MSSt. Martin, MS

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    BerkleighJackson Heights
    Westhill

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
    Spring Hill CollegeThe University of West Florida
    Pensacola State College