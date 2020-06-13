Apartment List
/
AL
/
mobile
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:36 AM

58 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mobile, AL

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
Berkleigh
12 Units Available
Regency Gates
5700 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1387 sqft
Regency Gates Apartments are nestled on a gently rolling oak-shaded site in West Mobile. Located on Grelot Road, Regency Gates is a harbor of refuge from the hustle and bustle of the everyday world.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Dauphin Acres
2 Units Available
Midtown Oaks Townhomes
2500 Dauphinwood Dr, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$804
1300 sqft
Midtown Oaks Townhomes is ideally and centrally located in the Midtown area of Mobile. Experience our extraordinary lifestyle paired with old Mobile charm. Enjoy a vigorous workout in our fitness center or cool off in our sparkling swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Overton
12 Units Available
Lakeview at Cottage Hill
6650 Cottage Hill Rd, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1429 sqft
Conveniently nestled in west Mobile, near the corner of Cottage Hill and Hillcrest Road, lies an inviting apartment community waiting for you! Surrounded by award winning landscaping and perfectly manicured grounds, you will be tucked away from the
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:39am
Westlake
15 Units Available
Arlington Park
7070 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,247
1372 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Yorkwood
12 Units Available
Cypress Cove
2175 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1420 sqft
Cypress Cove Apartments offer luxury living in Mobile, Alabama! Set back off of Schillinger Road in West Mobile, our apartments are close to Airbus, Spring Hill Medical, Providence Hospital, Austal USA and Chevron Corporation.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 07:41am
Di Grado
8 Units Available
Charleston Apartment Homes
2889 Sollie Rd, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,284
1396 sqft
Huge pool, modern fitness room, and community lounge for residents. Air-conditioned, modern apartments located in the Milkhouse neighborhood close to I-65 and I-10. Corporate units also available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Summer Place
557 Azalea Road, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$760
858 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summer Place in Mobile. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Park
1 Unit Available
251 Wacker Ln N
251 North Wacker Lane, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
For Rent - Property Id: 299616 Newly renovated kitchen (2018), both bathrooms newly renovated (2017), large deck off back door with beautiful pergola built in 2018. Adorable cottage in Springhill.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Malibar Heights
1 Unit Available
5728 Delrose Drive
5728 Delrose Drive, Mobile, AL
5728 Delrose Drive Available 07/05/20 CLOSE TO MEDAL OF HONOR PARK - Nice brick 4 bedroom home with close to schools, Stores, and Metal of Honor Park. Located on a corner lot in convenient, established subdivision.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jackson Heights
1 Unit Available
304 Dawn Place
304 Dawn Place, Mobile, AL
304 Dawn Place Available 08/01/20 304 Dawn Place, Mobile, AL 36609 - Four Bedrooms and Two Bath House. House for SECTION 8 ONLY. $1,200 Rent $1,200 Deposit. (RLNE5840085)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cody
1 Unit Available
1259 Devander Dr
1259 Devander Drive East, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
1259 Devander Drive Mobile Alabama 36608 - Three Bedroom and One Bath House. Central AC with gas heat, gas water heater, stove, refrigerator, ceramic and wood floors, house has rear fenced yard. House for SECTION 8 ONLY. $750 Rent $750 Deposit.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Maysville
1 Unit Available
454 S. Ann St.
454 South Ann Street, Mobile, AL
4 bedroom 3 bath in Mobile!! - Beautiful, Huge 4 Bedroom 3 Bath house on South Ann St in Mobile. Older, restored, charming house with tons of great features! Screened in porch off the Master suite.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenwich Hills
1 Unit Available
4213 Malibar Drive
4213 Malibar Drive, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1032 sqft
4213 Malibar Dr. - This is a lovely 3 bedroom 1 bath brick home located in Mobile, it has a carport and a nice yard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkhill
1 Unit Available
5450 Lusann Drive
5450 Lusann Drive, Mobile, AL
5450 Lusann Drive Available 07/15/20 UPCOMING LISTING! GREAT HOME NEAR USA! - This home boasts four bedrooms and three baths! Yes, you read that right! There is also a fifth room that has an armoire that the owner has left behind and could be a

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beau Terra
1 Unit Available
4157 Chambord Lane
4157 Chambord Lane, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
Beau Terra 3/2 HCVP OK** - Beau Terra Subdivision, living room, dining area, kitchen includes stove, CHA, fenced backyard. Pets w/ fee Available 5/4/18 Appointment Only HCVP OK** (RLNE4024983)

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pine Grove
1 Unit Available
4002 Oak Lane Circle East
4002 Oak Lane Cir E, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$795
Newly remodoled, 3/1, Hardwood floors - Newly remodeled, 3/1, hardwood floors, kitchen includes gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave, spacious fenced yard with storage shed, ceiling fans in every room, 1200 sq ft.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Milkhouse
1 Unit Available
6500 Audubon Sq N
6500 Audubon Square North, Mobile, AL
THIS IS ONE OF THE FINEST RENTALS HOMES YOU WILL FIND. LOADED WITH TONS OF AMENITIES. 18 +/- CEILINGS IN THE FAMILY ROOM WITH A COZY FIREPLACE AND HUGE WIDOWS TO KEEP IT OPEN AND BRIGHT, 9 FT THROUGHOUT THE REST OF THE HOME.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Richelieu
1 Unit Available
6562 Airport Blvd
6562 Airport Boulevard, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1904 sqft
GREAT HOME IN THE PERFECT LOCATION. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. LARGE 3/2 WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. LARGE PATIO. LARGE YARD. REFRIGERATOR PROVIDED WITH THIS RENTAL AS A COURTESY (AS IS). NO WASHING MACHINE OR DRYER PROVIDED WITH THIS RENTAL HAS HOOK UPS.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Milkhouse
1 Unit Available
6312 HERITAGE TRACE DRIVE
6312 Heritage Trace Drive, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1744 sqft
Very nice brick home in Heritage Hills with some fresh paint, beautiful hardwood floors, and large family room with fireplace. No smokers, pets or Section 8.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Pine Grove
1 Unit Available
1201 OAK LANE DRIVE
1201 Oak Lane Dr, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
1087 sqft
Hardwood and tile floors through-out. Formal dining room, living room and nice kitchen with pantry, stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Good sized utility room, with extra storage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Jackson Heights
1 Unit Available
1462 GLORIADALE ROAD
1462 Gloriadale Road, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1350 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom with large room off the den that could be used for an office or game room. Nice patio in back of house with large fenced yard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Parkhill
1 Unit Available
105 VILLAGE CIRCLE W
105 West Village Circle, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Close to the University of South Alabama, churches, parks, restaurants, and so much more. This is a great home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with nice neutral colors, and hardwood and tile flooring throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Berkleigh
1 Unit Available
917 WILDWOOD AVENUE
917 Wildwood Avenue, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1450 sqft
Super cute home in Pinehurst subdivision. Living room with wood burning fireplace that leads to an enclosed sun porch that is vented. Sun room has built-in window seat. Fenced backyard. All appliances. Home pre-wired for alarm.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Greenwich Hills
1 Unit Available
705 Merritt Drive
705 Merritt Drive, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1300 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom brick home located in West Mobile! This home is conveniently near Cottage Hill and University Blvd and is just minutes from local shopping and restaurants! Outside you will find wonderful landscaping, a fenced in back yard, and a

June 2020 Mobile Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Mobile Rent Report. Mobile rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mobile rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Mobile Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Mobile Rent Report. Mobile rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mobile rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Mobile rents declined slightly over the past month

Mobile rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Mobile stand at $793 for a one-bedroom apartment and $967 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Mobile's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.8%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Alabama

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Mobile, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Alabama, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Birmingham is the most expensive of all Alabama's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $968; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dothan, where a two-bedroom goes for $750, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.0%).
    • Madison, Huntsville, and Auburn have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.7%, 3.5%, and 3.0%, respectively).

    Mobile rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Mobile, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Mobile is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Mobile's median two-bedroom rent of $967 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in Mobile.
    • While Mobile's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Mobile than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Mobile.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Mobile 1 BedroomsMobile 2 BedroomsMobile 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMobile 3 BedroomsMobile Apartments with Balcony
    Mobile Apartments with GarageMobile Apartments with GymMobile Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMobile Apartments with ParkingMobile Apartments with Pool
    Mobile Apartments with Washer-DryerMobile Dog Friendly ApartmentsMobile Luxury PlacesMobile Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Biloxi, MSPensacola, FLDaphne, ALPascagoula, MSFerry Pass, FLFairhope, ALFoley, AL
    Gulf Shores, ALEnsley, FLSpanish Fort, ALGautier, MSSaraland, ALGulf Hills, MSBellview, FL
    D'Iberville, MSWarrington, FLBrent, FLTillmans Corner, ALMoss Point, MSSt. Martin, MS

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    BerkleighJackson Heights
    Westhill

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
    Spring Hill CollegeThe University of West Florida
    Pensacola State College