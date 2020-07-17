766 Charles Street

Amenities

COMPLETELY RENOVATED!!! AMAZING YARD!!! SCREENED IN PATIO!!!



This is 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a beautiful fenced in yard! Conveniently located just minutes from I-10, Downtown Mobile, and local restaurants! Inside you will find new paint throughout, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, and updates throughout! If that isn't enough, just walk outside! The back yard includes a covered concrete patio, covered carport, garage, and a shed!



*** All exterior structures are AS IS ***

*** This property DOES accept Section 8 Vouchers ***

*** This property is NOT pet friendly ***



Want to view this home???



Come by our office to check out a key! Bring a $30 refundable cash deposit and a valid ID!



Key Check-Out Hours

Monday - Friday: 8am - 3pm

Saturday: 9am - 1pm

Sunday: Closed



Location:

1509 Government Street, Suite 503

Mobile, AL 36604

*Parking in rear, 5th floor, at the end of the hall*



