Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:58 AM

766 Charles Street

766 South Charles Street · (251) 299-2100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

766 South Charles Street, Mobile, AL 36604
Baltimore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$845

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
COMPLETELY RENOVATED!!! AMAZING YARD!!! SCREENED IN PATIO!!!

This is 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a beautiful fenced in yard! Conveniently located just minutes from I-10, Downtown Mobile, and local restaurants! Inside you will find new paint throughout, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, and updates throughout! If that isn't enough, just walk outside! The back yard includes a covered concrete patio, covered carport, garage, and a shed!

*** All exterior structures are AS IS ***
*** This property DOES accept Section 8 Vouchers ***
*** This property is NOT pet friendly ***

Want to view this home???

Come by our office to check out a key! Bring a $30 refundable cash deposit and a valid ID!

Key Check-Out Hours
Monday - Friday: 8am - 3pm
Saturday: 9am - 1pm
Sunday: Closed

Location:
1509 Government Street, Suite 503
Mobile, AL 36604
*Parking in rear, 5th floor, at the end of the hall*

Visit www.TheRentExperts.com for availabilities and to complete an application. Questions or concerns? Call 251-299-2100.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 766 Charles Street have any available units?
766 Charles Street has a unit available for $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mobile, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mobile Rent Report.
What amenities does 766 Charles Street have?
Some of 766 Charles Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 766 Charles Street currently offering any rent specials?
766 Charles Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 766 Charles Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 766 Charles Street is pet friendly.
Does 766 Charles Street offer parking?
Yes, 766 Charles Street offers parking.
Does 766 Charles Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 766 Charles Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 766 Charles Street have a pool?
No, 766 Charles Street does not have a pool.
Does 766 Charles Street have accessible units?
No, 766 Charles Street does not have accessible units.
Does 766 Charles Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 766 Charles Street does not have units with dishwashers.
