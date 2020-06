6500 Audubon Sq N

Amenities

granite counters garage fireplace refrigerator

THIS IS ONE OF THE FINEST RENTALS HOMES YOU WILL FIND. LOADED WITH TONS OF AMENITIES. 18 +/- CEILINGS IN THE FAMILY ROOM WITH A COZY FIREPLACE AND HUGE WIDOWS TO KEEP IT OPEN AND BRIGHT, 9 FT THROUGHOUT THE REST OF THE HOME. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN THE KITCHEN (REFRIGERATOR TO STAY), BREAKFAST ROOM PLUS A EAT-AT BAR. FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH BEAUTIFUL OVAL SHAPED WINDOWS, EXQUISITE LUXURY MASTER BATHROOM WITH A CORNER TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER, UPSTAIRS FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS. PRIVACY FENCED BACK YARD AND A 2 CAR GARAGE. **PETS ARE NEGOTIABLE.** CANNOT BE SHOWN UNTIL MARCH 15, 2016>b>