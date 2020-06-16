All apartments in Mobile
Mobile, AL
6028 Sussex Drive
6028 Sussex Drive

6028 Sussex Drive · (251) 661-4925
Location

6028 Sussex Drive, Mobile, AL 36608
Westhill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6028 Sussex Drive · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
6028 Sussex Dr - Move in ready townhouse, covered parking, close to the USA campus. 1,705 square feet, family room and dining area, kitchen, includes all appliances. Split brick, laminate & hardwood flooring. The first floor has a half bath, large laundry area, an office area or sunroom and a large enclosed storage area. Upstairs there are 2 bedrooms with a full bathroom in each. The master bedroom has 2 large closets and a very spacious double vanity area. There is a closet and an additional area for attic storage just off the upstairs hallway. In addition there is a 2 car covered carport attached to the home with a private drive in and out.

***Pets w/fee

Call Reeves for for more information (251) 661-4925
***Pets w/fee
Call Reeves for for more information (251) 661-4925

(RLNE2166060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6028 Sussex Drive have any available units?
6028 Sussex Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mobile, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mobile Rent Report.
Is 6028 Sussex Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6028 Sussex Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6028 Sussex Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6028 Sussex Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6028 Sussex Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6028 Sussex Drive does offer parking.
Does 6028 Sussex Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6028 Sussex Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6028 Sussex Drive have a pool?
No, 6028 Sussex Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6028 Sussex Drive have accessible units?
No, 6028 Sussex Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6028 Sussex Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6028 Sussex Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6028 Sussex Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6028 Sussex Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
