Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

ADORABLE UPDATED MIDTOWN COTTAGE! Updates include new gray and white paint inside and out and updated kitchen and bathroom. There are beautiful hardwood floors in the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Exterior features include a privacy-fenced backyard. 17X14 wood deck, and 20X6 shed with power. Vacant and ready for qualified tenants.