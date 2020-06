Amenities

This is a wonderful 2/2.5 town home. Downstairs is a nice kitchen with refrigerator, a breakfast bar, dining space, and living space. Out back you will find an enclosed porch that is wonderful for all times of the year. Upstairs are two bedrooms with attached bathrooms and the laundry area (washer and dryer included but not warranted). You will love living in this quiet and convenient town home community. Call for your showing. Pets under 40lbs are acceptable with a pet fee.