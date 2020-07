Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

This is the quintessential Midtown cottage you know you have to have. 3 bedrooms 2 baths hardwood floors throughout with a cute office nook, an enclosed from porch and original built ins. This charming place home will go fast so call your real estate agent for an appointment. This is not HCV approved No section 8 Square footage is deemed accurate but not guaranteed.